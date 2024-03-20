Notice to Bidders: KC001087

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001087, Stormwater Repairs, Phase III Construction REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 4/04/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.

Brief Scope: The Stormwater Repairs Phase III (Project) work includes repairing stormwater pipe and structure deficiencies that have been identified through these stormwater system condition and capacity assessments. The locations of the repairs are primarily on the west side of the airfield along and adjacent to Taxiway B with one repair located on Taxiway B4 within Runway 14R-32L safety area.

Estimated contract price: $3,380,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal