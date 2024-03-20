Notice to Bidders: KC001077

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001077, Structural Leak, Joint Sealant, and Grout Repair Work Order 2024; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 3/20/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 3% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The scope for this contract will include repairs to wastewater tanks, equipment & piping supports, and other wastewater facilities constructed of concrete, masonry, and metal. Methods of repair may include chemical grout injection, joint sealant, and waterproofing membrane application. Repairs ranging from small, easily defined, short durations scope, to more complex, longer duration work scopes

Estimated contract price: Not to Exceed $500,000.00 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal