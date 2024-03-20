Notice to Bidders: KC001071

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001071, MISCELLANEOUS PIPE REPAIR CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER 2024-2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on MARCH 12, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work under this Contract consists of repair or replacement of a variety of piping systems, including but not limited to: repair or replacement of large diameter pipe in excess of 48” within 24 hour notice; exploratory excavation; minor piping systems modification; restoration and repair of disturbed mechanical and electrical assemblies, miscellaneous concrete or asphalt repairs related to pipe repair; back filling and grading to restore disturbed area to grade; restoration of landscaping; disposal of debris; and restoration of above and below ground facilities.

Estimated contract price: $3,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal