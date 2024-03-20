Notice to Bidders: KC001070

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001070, King County International Airport Pavement Improvements Work Order Rebid; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 03/07/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: Work consists of paving and drainage maintenance improvements at the Airport. Including, clearing, excavation, removal, and disposal of existing site materials, placing finished and curbing of unreinforced and reinforced slabs, paving with concrete and/or asphalt concrete, installations of stormwater drainage structures and piping, emergency snow removal, installation and removal of pavement paint markings, emergency pavement repairs and other miscellaneous site improvements.

Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal