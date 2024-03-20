Notice to Bidders: KC001067

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001067, 14L/32R (Secondary) Runway Rehabilitation and Taxiway A4-B3 Reconfiguration; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on April 5, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The work covered under these Contract Documents, known as the Runway 14L-32R Rehabilitation and Taxiway A4-B3 Reconfiguration will include demolition and removal of existing Taxiways A3, A4, and A8 West, construction of new Taxiways A3 and A4, reconstruction of Runway 14L-32R and Taxiway A3 and A5 intersections, and mill and overlay of Taxiways A2, A5, and A6 and the remaining portions of Runway 14L-32R. Additional work items will include drainage improvements including Cured-In-Place Pipe repair, new inlets and conveyance pipes, installation of bioretention swales, airfield electrical improvements including the replacement of airfield regulators, upgrading airfield lighting to LED fixtures, relocating miscellaneous airfield electrical infrastructure and associated airfield lighting, signage, and marking improvements.

Engineer’s Estimate: $18,470,600

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal