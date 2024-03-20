Notice to Bidders: KC001060

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001060, WPTP Raw Sewage Pumps (RSP) and Grit Classifier Replacement Project; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59PM on 4/30/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

There is a Fair-share Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Fair-share Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Good Faith Efforts to meet the Fair-share goals are required.

This project is funded in part by the Department of Ecology Clean Water State Revolving Fund, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Neither the State of Washington or the EPA, nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for bids.

Scope: The objective of this project is to increase the firm capacity of the raw sewage pump (RSP) station from 330 million gallons per day (MGD) to 440 MGD at West Point Treatment Plant in Seattle by replacing the existing biogas driven engine pumps with higher capacity electric motor driven pumps. The project will also make seismic upgrades to the pump station and make improvements to meet National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 820) standards. In addition, the project will also replace the existing boiler system prior to completion of the RSP replacement to provide heat necessary to maintain a stable treatment process. This contract will also replace or refurbish failing grit classifiers, cyclones, and grit hopper gates and implement modifications to associated structural, mechanical, electrical, and process equipment related to the grit classifier, piping, and equipment. The grit classifier equipment removes heavy inorganic materials, such as sand, gravel, and minerals from the wastewater flow during preliminary treatment.

Estimated contract price: $128,857,000.00

The Successful bidder will be required to conform to the wage requirements prescribed by the federal Davis-Bacon and Related Acts which requires that all laborers and mechanics employed by contractors and subcontractors performing on contracts funded in whole or in part by SRF appropriations in excess of $2000 pay their laborers and mechanics not less than the prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits, and determined by the Secretary of Labor, for corresponding classes of laborers and mechanics employed on similar projects in the area.

Mandatory Pre-Bid/Site Tour(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal