Notice to Bidders: KC001055

Sealed bids will be received for KC001055, Electrical Upgrades Phase III; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 04/02/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.

Brief Scope: Work includes installation of new in pavement runway guard lights, replacing existing elevated runway guard lights with LED lighting at Taxiway B1, B5 and B10; installation of a new ALCMS system in the Electrical Vault and Air Traffic Control Tower including trenching and new cabling between; and miscellaneous marking obliteration and painting for temporary and permanent markings.

Estimated contract price: $2,419,222

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal