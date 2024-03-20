Notice to Bidders: KC001013

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001013, Alki Permanent Standby Generator; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 3/26/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 20% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 15% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Brief Scope: The purpose of this project is to provide a single standby power source (750 KW Diesel Generator) to service both Alki Wet Weather Treatment Station (WWTS) and 63rd Ave Pump Station and underground power transmission in between.

Estimated contract price: $7,231,500

Mandatory Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal