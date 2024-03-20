ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Notice to Bidders: KC000956

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000956                OPENS: 3/21/2024

Commuter Van Logo Production

