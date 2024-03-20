Notice to Bidders: KC001081

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001081, Diving Inspection and Repair Work Order 2024; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 04/11/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Most work orders will involve inspection, maintenance and repairs for underwater sewage conveyance pipelines and facilities within King County wastewater system.

Estimated contract price: Not to Exceed $1,000,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal