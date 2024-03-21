KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KING COUNTY CONTRACTOR OUTREACH AND NETWORKING EVENT

King County is hosting an in-person contractor networking and open house event to provide networking opportunities for small, minority and women owned firms and prime contractors/consultants, as well as informational presentations on upcoming contracts from many King County agencies. This networking event is intended for potential prime contractors and consultants and major firms to meet with small, diverse businesses to explore teaming opportunities for upcoming procurements.

Event Date/Time: April 15, 2024, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Banquet Hall at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center – 650 Southwest Campus Drive Federal Way, WA 98023

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/king-county-contractor-outreach-and-networking-event-tickets-848550807307?aff=oddtdtcreator

Join us in-person to:

Network with other firms

Hear about upcoming projects and events from King County’s Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD), Metro Transit, Parks, Road Services, Local Services, Water and Land Resources Division, Facilities Management Division and Solid Waste Division

Have 1:1 Meeting opportunities with prime contractors/consultants and subs

Have 1:1 Meeting opportunities with King County Staff

We hope that you’ll take advantage of this unique opportunity to connect with other firms and learn about upcoming King County contract opportunities from multiple agencies. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page.