Hiring: Operations Supervisor 2

Operations Supervisor 2
Req: Supervise assigned Operators and the Dispatch functions; respond to accidents, passenger incidents and vehicle mechanical problems. Conduct studies or projects as needed and will participate in hiring.
Starting Rate: $6,340.58
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kitsaptransit/
Closes: Friday, January 5th, 2024 at 4:00pm
For question regarding the job announcement and/or application: Sierra Marin-Dix sierram@kitsaptransit.com or (360) 475-0211
KITSAP TRANSIT IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Leave a Reply