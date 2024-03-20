Hiring: Development & Communications Associate

Development & Communications Associate wanted at Family Law CASA of King County. Full-time position with a hybrid schedule. Seeking a reliable and proactive professional to support communications strategy, fundraising operations, and event execution. A successful candidate will be a self-starter with excellent attention to detail, work effectively in solo and team environments, and be passionate about supporting children involved in high-conflict custody cases. Any combination of education and/or experience is acceptable. Applications received by Monday, October 30, 2023, will be prioritized. Visit familylawcasa.org/employment for full details and application instructions.

