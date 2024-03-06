Classifieds

Pricing is $0.13 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com.
Employment
Deckhand
(2 Positions)
Salary Range: $38.13 – $51.30/hr. + generous benefits. Req: HS diploma/GED and at least three months’ exp. as a deckhand on a commercial vessel. Job details, appl. incl. benefits info: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kitsaptransit. Deadline: Open Until Filled
KITSAP TRANSIT IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Data Technician
PSRC is seeking a Data Technician for the Transportation Planning Division. Please see our job announcement at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/psrc. PSRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Operations Supervisor 2
Req: Supervise assigned Operators and the Dispatch functions; respond to accidents, passenger incidents and vehicle mechanical problems. Conduct studies or projects as needed and will participate in hiring.
Starting Rate: $6,340.58
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kitsaptransit/
Closes: Friday, January 5th, 2024 at 4:00pm
For question regarding the job announcement and/or application: Sierra Marin-Dix sierram@kitsaptransit.com or (360) 475-0211
KITSAP TRANSIT IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Associate Planner
PSRC is seeking an Associate Planner for the Growth Management Planning Division. Please see our job announcement at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/psrc. PSRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Kitsap Transit
Routed Window Dispatcher
Req: One year of experience with public contact in a transit or transportation operations
functions or something equivalent. One year experience in dispatch environment and/or vehicle coordination preferred.
Pay Range: $30.05/hr – $40.38/hrr + generous benefits. Job details, appl. & benefits info at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kitsaptransit/
Open Until Friday November 17th 2023 at 4:00PM
KITSAP TRANSIT IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Kitsap Transit
Vehicle Maintenance Worker 2
Req: HS/GED & 6 months exp servicing and cleaning vehicles and buildings, offices, houses, etc…
Pay Range: $24.64/hr – $27.21/hr + generous benefits. Job details, appl. & benefits info at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kitsaptransit/
Closes: Friday, November 10th, 2023 at 4:00PM
KITSAP TRANSIT IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Kitsap Transit
Mechanic
Req: HS/GED & 4 years exp servicing and experience as a diesel or automotive mechanic or two years of experience as a diesel or automotive mechanic AND have completed training from a recognized diesel or automotive program.
Pay Range: $35.84/hr – $39.51/hr + generous benefits. Job details, appl. & benefits info at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kitsaptransit/
Open Until Friday November 10th 2023 at 4:00PM
KITSAP TRANSIT IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Development & Communications Associate wanted at Family Law CASA of King County. Full-time position with a hybrid schedule. Seeking a reliable and proactive professional to support communications strategy, fundraising operations, and event execution. A successful candidate will be a self-starter with excellent attention to detail, work effectively in solo and team environments, and be passionate about supporting children involved in high-conflict custody cases. Any combination of education and/or experience is acceptable. Applications received by Monday, October 30, 2023, will be prioritized. Visit familylawcasa.org/employment for full details and application instructions.
Administrative Assistant II
PSRC is seeking an Administrative Assistant II for the Government Relations and Communications Department. Please see our job announcement at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/psrc. PSRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Notice
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001067, 14L/32R (Secondary) Runway Rehabilitation and Taxiway A4-B3 Reconfiguration; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on April 5, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The work covered under these Contract Documents, known as the Runway 14L-32R Rehabilitation and Taxiway A4-B3 Reconfiguration will include demolition and removal of existing Taxiways A3, A4, and A8 West, construction of new Taxiways A3 and A4, reconstruction of Runway 14L-32R and Taxiway A3 and A5 intersections, and mill and overlay of Taxiways A2, A5, and A6 and the remaining portions of Runway 14L-32R. Additional work items will include drainage improvements including Cured-In-Place Pipe repair, new inlets and conveyance pipes, installation of bioretention swales, airfield electrical improvements including the replacement of airfield regulators, upgrading airfield lighting to LED fixtures, relocating miscellaneous airfield electrical infrastructure and associated airfield lighting, signage, and marking improvements.
Engineer’s Estimate: $18,470,600
Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001109, TRANSIT FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS WORK ORDER (FTA) by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on March 27, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
The Work under this Contract shall require a General Contractor to mobilize and perform repairs or modifications at County Transit facilities throughout King County. Sites may include, but are not limited to, Transit Bases, Park-and-Ride lots and bus zones. Repair and modification work may include, but not limited to, furnishing labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, and work and subcontractor coordination.
Estimated contract price: NTE $2,500,000
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001013, Alki Permanent Standby Generator; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 3/26/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 20% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.
Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 15% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.
Brief Scope: The purpose of this project is to provide a single standby power source (750 KW Diesel Generator) to service both Alki Wet Weather Treatment Station (WWTS) and 63rd Ave Pump Station and underground power transmission in between.
Estimated contract price: $7,231,500
Mandatory Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001105 OPENS: 3/18/2024
RFP-Climate Careers Coalition (C3) Contractor Consultant
KC001092 OPENS: 4/2/2024
RFP-Civil Service Promotional Examination Services
Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 3/19/2024 at 1:30 PM via the link provided in the solicitation
KC001049 OPENS: 3/27/2024
RFP-Health and Safety Training
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001087, Stormwater Repairs, Phase III Construction REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 4/04/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.
Brief Scope: The Stormwater Repairs Phase III (Project) work includes repairing stormwater pipe and structure deficiencies that have been identified through these stormwater system condition and capacity assessments. The locations of the repairs are primarily on the west side of the airfield along and adjacent to Taxiway B with one repair located on Taxiway B4 within Runway 14R-32L safety area.
Estimated contract price: $3,380,000
Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
Senior Studio apartments in Pike Market accepting applications for waitlist. Please call 206-682-9307 9am-4pm Monday through Friday for more information.
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001094, Construction Management Services for the Stormwater Repairs Projects; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 27, 2024.
This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price: $331,493.42
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001074 OPENS: 3/21/2024
RFP-Child Care Health Program (CCHP) Evaluation Strategy Facilitator
KC001040 OPENS: 3/29/2024
Electronic Payment Processing
KC001090 OPENS: 4/3/2024
RFP-Community-Based Participatory Research and Community-Led Engagement
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is hosting a virtual Informational Open House for interested firms to hear information about some of our upcoming larger projects and events. Projects include projects using the standard Design-Bid-Build (DBB) process and upcoming consulting contracts. To encourage early teaming arrangements, we hope interested firms attend. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page.
Event Date/Time: March 6, 2023, at 9:00 AM (PST)
Duration: Approx. 60 minutes MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): http://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenhouse-03062024
Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.
A brief description of the projects and events WTD will be discussing at this Open House are:
In-Person Networking Event + Open House: You won’t want to miss this in-person event! King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) will be hosting a networking opportunity for prime contractors and consultants and small, women and/or minority owned firms to connect on upcoming projects. Additionally, WTD along with other King County agencies such as SWD, Metro, Parks and others will be there to discuss our upcoming projects. Event will be held on April 15 with more details to follow.
Program Manager/Owner Advisor Services for Brightwater Treatment Plant: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is in the process of establishing capital delivery programs at several of our facilities. As part of this effort, WTD will be seeking a Program Manager/Owner Advisor consultant to support for our Brightwater program. The selected consultant will provide program management development and implementation services for the
projects planned at this facility over the next six years in capital improvements program (6-year CIP). In addition, the selected consultant could be asked to provide owner advisory services for any projects selected for collaborative delivery in the 6-year CIP at this facility.
Program Engineering Services (multiple contracts): King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is in the process of establishing capital delivery programs at several of our facilities. As part of this effort, WTD will be seeking Program Engineering consultants to support our South plant, Brightwater, and Off-site programs. The selected consultant(s) will provide wide variety of engineering services to support the delivery of projects planned at these facilities in the 2023-2029 capital improvements program (6-year CIP).
Coal Creek Siphon and Trunk Parallel: Located in the City of Bellevue, project will upgrade 7,100 lineal feet of 15–21-inch sewer pipe, to meet WTD 2060 20-year peak flow criteria. The project will construct a new alignment utilizing both trenchless and open cut methods, including replacement of lateral connections. The work occurs within the Coal Creek Natural area in sensitive areas including wetlands, wetland buffers and limited in-water work. The project is near Coal Creek Parkway SE, a major arterial, and the associated natural areas between the intersection with I-405, and just south of the Upper Coal Creek West Trailhead.
South Treatment Plant Dissolved Air Flotation Tanks (DAFT) Rehabilitation: The County’s Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) will rehabilitate/replace DAFT 1 – 6 process equipment and covers at the STP. The DAFTs co-thicken primary sludge and waste activated sludge. Work includes: performing demolition and replacement of the DAFT tanks metal components with new 316 SS (Vendor package will include Bridge beams, center column, with internal, motor, two rake, and eight skimmer arms, two float boxes (Trough and ramps), and effluent Launder pipe); conversion of rail track to cantilever collection arms (DAFTs 1-4); new flat aluminum covers (beam-supported); Ventilation System Upgrades; access improvements to improve safety and maintenance (Related to entry and maintenance of the DAFTs); and pilot testing a sludge blanket level monitoring. The construction cost is estimated to be $43 million.
WTD Work Order Program: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) has multiple Work Order contracts we intend to solicit for bids in the coming months for: construction; architectural, engineering and professional services (AEP); and consulting/technical services contracts. Work Order contracts shall range from $500K to $3M depending on the contract type.
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001055, Electrical Upgrades Phase III; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 04/02/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.
Brief Scope: Work includes installation of new in pavement runway guard lights, replacing existing elevated runway guard lights with LED lighting at Taxiway B1, B5 and B10; installation of a new ALCMS system in the Electrical Vault and Air Traffic Control Tower including trenching and new cabling between; and miscellaneous marking obliteration and painting for temporary and permanent markings.
Estimated contract price: $2,419,222
Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001077, Structural Leak, Joint Sealant, and Grout Repair Work Order 2024; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 3/20/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 3% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
The scope for this contract will include repairs to wastewater tanks, equipment & piping supports, and other wastewater facilities constructed of concrete, masonry, and metal. Methods of repair may include chemical grout injection, joint sealant, and waterproofing membrane application. Repairs ranging from small, easily defined, short durations scope, to more complex, longer duration work scopes
Estimated contract price: Not to Exceed $500,000.00 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001091, Plumbing-Mechanical Services Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 03/07/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Scope: This Contract consists of performing work on underground piping, plumbing, HVAC and building mechanical systems. May include electrical, and site work. King County Solid Waste Division Facilities including but not limited to transfer stations, landfill support facilities, and other properties such as office buildings and warehouses.
Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001070, King County International Airport Pavement Improvements Work Order Rebid; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 03/07/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Scope: Work consists of paving and drainage maintenance improvements at the Airport. Including, clearing, excavation, removal, and disposal of existing site materials, placing finished and curbing of unreinforced and reinforced slabs, paving with concrete and/or asphalt concrete, installations of stormwater drainage structures and piping, emergency snow removal, installation and removal of pavement paint markings, emergency pavement repairs.
and other miscellaneous site improvements.
Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC000956 OPENS: 3/21/2024
Commuter Van Logo Production
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001071, MISCELLANEOUS PIPE REPAIR CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER 2024-2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on MARCH 12, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
The work under this Contract consists of repair or replacement of a variety of piping systems, including but not limited to: repair or replacement of large diameter pipe in excess of 48” within 24 hour notice; exploratory excavation; minor piping systems modification; restoration and repair of disturbed mechanical and electrical assemblies, miscellaneous concrete or asphalt repairs related to pipe repair; back filling and grading to restore disturbed area to grade; restoration of landscaping; disposal of debris; and restoration of above and below ground facilities.
Estimated contract price: $3,000,000.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001086 OPENS: 2/29/2024
Live Plant Stakes
KC000989 OPENS: 2/29/2024
Vision, Mission, and Values Statement Development for the DDECSD
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001080, GC/CM Services for Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station (EWWTS); by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 12:00 PM on March 27, 2024. Late proposals will not be accepted.
The County intends to procure a general contractor/construction manager team to provide services for this project.
Scope: The EWWTS Project consists of new and upgraded treatment facilities to treat combined sewer overflows (CSOs) prior to discharge through the existing outfall in Elliott Bay. The Project will replace and upgrade the screening facility, complete pump modifications, add ballasted sedimentation technology for solids removal, replace the existing onsite chlorine disinfection system with a new ultraviolet light (UV) disinfection system, complete electrical upgrades, and complete modifications to the operation of the Mercer Street Tunnel for additional equalization.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $4.3M
Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $221M
Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 30% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.
Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 20% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.
There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.
There is a Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.
This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through Water Infrastructure Financing and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.
This project is fully or partially funded through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program with federal funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. General contractors and all subcontractors must meet DWSRF requirements and provisions.
In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 6% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Solicitation Documents, including project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001085 OPENS: 02/15/2024
RFP – Domiciling of Construction Manger Office and Staff Parking
KC001079 OPENS: 03/06/2024
ITB – Medic One Vehicle Repairs and Maintenance
KC000945 OPENS: 3/1/2024
RFP-Medical Laboratory Testing and Reporting Services
KC001045 OPENS: 2/26/2024
Facilitation Services for the Harborview Bond Program
KC001066 OPENS: 2/22/2024
Particle Size Analyzer
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001026 OPENS: 2/22/2024
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001078, UPGRADE OVERHEAD FLASHERS TO LED STOP SIGNS; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 pm on 3/6/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 12%.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
This project provides for the improvement of seventeen intersections in King County by installing signs, LED stop signs, LED flashers, sign posts, solar panel systems, junction boxes, conduit, wiring, and other work; removing existing overhead flasher systems including, but not limited to, signal heads, hardware, wiring, spanwire, service cabinets, flasher assemblies, wood and metal poles, signs and sign posts, vegetation trimming and removal; temporary traffic control and other work, all in accordance with the attached Plans, these Special Provisions, the Standard Specifications, the KCRDCS, and the APWA/WSDOT Standard Plans for Road, Bridge, and Municipal Construction
Estimated contract price: $589,580
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001069, 244th Ave NE Slide Repair by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 on Feb. 20, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 20%.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Improvement of 244th Ave NE from Redmond-Fall City Road (SR 202) to the City of Sammamish City limit in King County by clearing, selective pruning, removing existing guardrail and anchors, removing pavement marking, roadway excavation, gravel borrow, quarry spalls, drainage, removing an existing failing gabion wall, shoring, constructing a soldier pile wall, shotcrete facing, coated fencing, striping, installing beam guardrail and terminal/anchor, surfacing, HMA, extruded curb, erosion control, planting, project temporary traffic control, detour signing, and other work.
Estimated contract price: $1,805,000.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001036, Carkeek Wet Weather Treatment Station Dechlorination System Modifications; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 2/15/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
This project includes demolition of the existing sodium bisulfite (SBS) dechlorination system and crane, installation of a replacement SBS system and equipment located in chemical and sampling rooms, new and relocated floor drains and associated concrete flooring, testing, training and commissioning, providing required documentation, and all other work as defined in the Contract Documents.
Estimated contract price: $1,949,200.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001056 OPENS: 1/31/2024
ITB – Battery Recycling Services
KC001057 OPENS: 2/13/2024
ITB – Heavy Duty Tow Trucks
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001065, Lower Duwamish Waterway Upper Reach Remedial Action; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 02/29/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 5% of the Contract Price
Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.
The work includes remediation of contaminated sediment (with elevated concentrations of contaminants of concern [COCs]) within the Lower Duwamish Waterway (LDW) upper reach as part of the LDW Superfund Site cleanup remedy of the upper reach.
Estimated contract price: $36,000,000
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001068, Engineering Services for White Center Pond Cells 2 and 3 Retrofit Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 16, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $735,200
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC000826 OPENS: 2/6/2024
ITB Stage Cover and Repair Services
KC000865 OPENS: 2/6/2024
ITB – Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair of Cranes and Booms
KC000827 OPENS: 2/1/2024
ITB Control Panel for Nuvoda MOB Pilot
KC000958 OPENS: 2/1/2024
ORCA Printing Supplies
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001052, 2024-26 Electrical Construction Work Order Contract; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 2/06/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Scope: Perform Electrical repairs, replacements, electrical testing, cable testing, equipment testing, switchgear testing, maintenance, building repair, harmonics testing, infrared surveying, power factor testing, protective relay testing, battery testing, visual electrical inspections, minor modifications, and safety improvements.
Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00
Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001035, Engineering Services for the Taxiway Bravo TOFA Safety Corrections; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 12, 2024.
This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 20% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price: $467,000
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001061, Construction Management Services for the Airfield Electrical Upgrades Phase III Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 12, 2024.
This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 5% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price: $179,000
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001054, Stormwater Repairs, Phase III Construction; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 01/30/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Brief Scope: The Stormwater Repairs Phase III (Project) work includes repairing stormwater pipe and structure deficiencies that have been identified through these stormwater system condition and capacity assessments. The locations of the repairs are primarily on the west side of the airfield along and adjacent to Taxiway B with one repair located on Taxiway B4 within Runway 14R-32L safety area.
Estimated contract price: $3,380,000
Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001026 OPENS: 2/8/2024
ITB-CCTV, Sonar and Laser Profile Inspection
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC0001043, Work Order Civil and Structural Engineering for Wastewater Treatment Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 5, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.
Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001053, Health Through Housing GC Emergent Needs Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 01/31/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
Brief Scope: The work includes repairs, replacements, modifications, upgrades, and safety improvements at King County Health Through Housing sites. Work will be issued based as emergent needs arise for repairs caused by accidents, fire or flood incidents, building system failures, or natural disasters.
Estimated contract price: $3,000,000
Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
King County Housing Authority (KCHA)
Exterior Renovation at Cascadian Apartments
BID DUE DATE: February 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm
REQUEST FOR BIDS
King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting Bids for the Exterior Renovation at Cascadian Apartments. The property is located at 15517 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA There is a pre-bid meeting at the property on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. This will be a Sealed Bid; all Bids must be received in a Sealed Envelope marked as “Bid Documents: Cascadian Exterior Renovation. Attn: Michelle Jackson”. All Bids must be received and time and date stamped at KCHA no later than the stated due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. No Fax or Email Bids will be accepted.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001058, Ames Lake Trestle Bridge No. 1320A Replacement; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 01/25/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 20% of the Contract Price
Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 15% of the Contract Price.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Replacement of Ames Lake Trestle Bridge No. 1320A on Ames Lake Carnation Road NE over Ames Lake Creek from north of NE 52nd Street to south of West Snoqualmie Valley Road NE in unincorporated King County by installing road closure signs; performing site clearing and grubbing; installing erosion control measures, stream diversion pipe and dewatering system; removing structures and obstructions; demolishing existing bridge and wing walls; conducting excavation and shoring; constructing bridge, structural earth wall, bridge approach slab, and roadway approach; regrading stream channel; placing streambed materials and large woody materials; paving with hot mix asphalt (HMA); installing beam guardrail, bridge railing, utility hanger, and stormwater; planting mitigation plants; restoring construction site; conducting temporary traffic control, and other work.
Estimated contract price: $5,999,486
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC000998, Engineering Services for the North Fork Bridge (122I) Replacement; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 2, 2024.
This project-specific, cost-plus fixed fee contract is funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and applicable federal requirements apply.
Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation for this federally funded work shall be at least 19% of the contract total.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $600,000 – $650,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $2,200.000 – $2,400,000
King County solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in civil, structural, hydraulic, and geotechnical engineering design.
King County reserves the right to amend the terms of this Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFQ at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.
Project Description: Phase 1 work to be performed by the consultant consists of geotechnical, environmental compliance, community involvement, hydraulic and geomorphic engineering, civil and structural engineering, right-of-way and property services, 30% design plans for the North Fork Bridge (122I) Replacement. The major features of the project are as follows: replace the existing North Fork Bridge No.122I with a 3-span, 375-foot-long prestressed concrete bridge and raise the bridge approaches on 428th Ave SE, construct a new revetment facility on the right bank upstream of the new bridge, and modify the left bank facility (Shake Mill Left Bank Revetment) and downstream right bank facility (Pearson Revetment).
King County reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm for any subsequent phases associated with this project.
Estimated start date of Phase 1 is March 15, 2024. Estimated completion date of Phase 1 is April 15, 2025.
Evaluation Criteria: Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on Prime and Subconsultant Qualifications, Key Personnel Qualifications, Familiarity with WSDOT/FHWA Standards, Communication, Approach to QA/QC, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Plan. Interviews: Will be conducted with three or more of the most highly qualified consultants following submission and evaluation of proposals.
Submittals shall be submitted electronically through the County’s E-Procurement system no later than 12:00 PM on February 2, 2024. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): King County, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the ADA, commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing jsebero@kingcounty.gov or by calling collect Jenny Sebero, 206-263-5738
Title VI Statement: King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin, or sex in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages, or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from future bidding as non-responsible.
Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: January 2, 2024 and January 9, 2024
Prospective proposers can view more details including the detailed Scope of Work, Evaluation Criteria, and Submittal Requirements at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001039, Mechanical Construction Work Order 2024-2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 01/17/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Scope: The work of the Contract includes furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, and incidentals necessary to perform mechanical repairs, replacements, minor modifications, safety improvements, industrial mechanical, HVAC repairs-modifications, plumbing, and equipment installation.
Not-to-Exceed Contract Price: $3,000,000.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Scope: The work of the Contract includes furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, and incidentals necessary to perform mechanical repairs, replacements, minor modifications, safety improvements, industrial mechanical, HVAC repairs-modifications, plumbing, and equipment installation.
Not-to-Exceed Contract Price: $3,000,000.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001023, Engineering Services for the S 360th Street at 28th Avenue South Intersection Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 30, 2024
This project-specific, cost-plus fixed fee contract is funded, in part, by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and applicable federal requirements apply.
A voluntary Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) goal amount of 10% is established.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $40,000 to $60,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $260,000 to $300,000
King County solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in civil engineering design.
King County reserves the right to amend the terms of this Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFQ at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.
Project Description: Phase 1 work to be performed by the consultant consists of conducting conveyance, hydrologic and hydraulic analysis; preparing 30% drainage plans and cost estimates; drafting a preliminary stormwater Technical Information Report and Preliminary Flood Hazard Certification form as needed for the S 360th Street at 28th Avenue S Intersection Improvement Project.
King County reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm for any subsequent phases associated with this project.
Estimated start date of Phase 1 is June 1, 2024. Estimated completion date of Phase 1 is August 31, 2024
Evaluation Criteria: Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria. Prime and Subconsultant Qualifications, Key Personnel Qualifications, Familiarity with
WSDOT/FHWA Standards, Communication, Approach to QA/QC. Interviews: Will be conducted with three or more of the most highly qualified consultants following submission and evaluation of proposals.
Submittals shall be submitted electronically through the County’s E-Procurement system no later than 12:00 PM on January 30, 2024. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): King County, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the ADA, commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities.
Title VI Statement: King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin, or sex in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages, or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from future bidding as non-responsible.
Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: January 2, 2024 and January 9, 2024
Prospective proposers can view more details including the detailed Scope of Work, Evaluation Criteria, and Submittal Requirements at https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001059, East Base Underground Storage Tank (UST) Improvements and Aboveground Storage Tank (AST) Installation; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on January 17, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
The Work under this Contract includes, but not limited to, installation of new aboveground storage tanks (ASTs); cleaning, inspection, repair, and lining of existing fuel underground storage tanks (USTs); permanent closure-in-place of existing non-fuel USTs; installation of supplementary sacrificial anodes for cathodic protection of existing steel USTs; and concrete removal/repair as required for installation of supplementary cathodic protection for steel USTs and other UST appurtenance upgrades.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Estimated contract price: $1,300,000
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001038, Engineering Services for the Leachate Discharge Line; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 26, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $198,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $2,208,047
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Proposals will be received for KC001028, KING COUNTY JOB ORDER CONTRACT (JOC) 2024-PARKS; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 1:30 PM on January 30, 2024.
There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.
There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.
Brief Scope: The work under this JOC includes, but is not limited to: selective demolition, repair, remodeling, restoration, critical areas restoration (river) and new construction of public buildings/facilities, industrial facilities and their associated infrastructure, utilities, parking lots, walkways, landscape features, parks, recreation and aquatic facilities and other civil site improvements.
Pre-Proposal Conference: Please see the RFP for details.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC000866 OPENS: 1/18/2024
Garbage Compactor Rental Services
KC001062 OPENS: 1/11/2024
Vehicle Wheels and Related Supplies
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001015, Construction Management Services for South Plant Treatment Plant Influent Pump Station Seismic Upgrades; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 22, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $318,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,447,000
This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC000795 OPENS: 12/22/2023
ITB-Reflective Safety Gear and Supplies
KC001000 OPENS: 1/3/2024
Heavy Duty Platform Mats and Related Items
KC000990 OPENS: 1/12/2024
RFP-Communities of Opportunity (COO) Learning Community Administrator
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001030, NE Tolt Hill Road Repair; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 01/10/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 19%.
UDBE PARTICIPATION
Underutilized Business Enterprise (UDBE) participation for this federally-funded work shall be at least 19% of the contract total.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Brief Scope: This project provides for the improvement of NE Tolt Hill Rd at Tolt Bridge 1834A to stabilize the bank slopes, restore the bridge structure soil supports and repair the damaged gabion wall and guardrail at the west approach.
Estimated contract price: $1,248,189
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001033, Interbay Conveyance Rehabilitation and Odor Control; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 01:30:59PM on 01/29/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.
There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.
Good Faith Efforts to meet the voluntary goals are required.
Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price
Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price.
All work performed on this project will be subject to state prevailing wage rates.
King County is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer
This project is partially funded through the Washington State Public Works Board program with state funds.
Scope Summary: Work generally includes installation of a temporary bypass pipe from the pump station to the north end of the project; replacement of the twin 36-inch diameter steel forcemains with 42-inch ductile iron pipe; construction of an odor control facility (OCF) and access road at the forcemain discharge structure (FMDS); and rehabilitation of the twin 48-inch forcemains, the forcemain discharge structure, and the Elliott Bay Interceptor Section 8 (EBI 8) from the forcemain discharge structure to the maintenance hole located near the north side of the golf course.
Estimated contract price: $47,194,409.00
Pre-Bid: Please see Section Invitation to Bid for details
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001022, Work Order Mechanical Engineering for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 10, 2024.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS KCHA is soliciting bids for Flooring Services for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, December 28, 2023. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email December 7, 2023. Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC000954 OPENS: 1/4/2024
Environmental and Community Services on a Work Order Basis for King County Waste
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001021, Work Order Civil and Structural Engineering for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 10, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556
Request for Proposals
King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified applicants to provide consulting services to improve processes and systems related to King County Housing Authority’s Licensed Child Care initiative.. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications are due on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 4 PM PST.
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC000977, Fall City Waste Management System; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on 01/09/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.
There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.
Good Faith Efforts to meet the voluntary goals are required.
Brief Scope: The work includes installation of a Septic Tank Effluent Pumping (STEP) Large Onsite Sewage System (LOSS) which includes 47 parcel connections (including gravity sewer to a replaced septic pump tank and pressurized service connection), pressurized conveyance system (including flushing stations, air/vac valve, and trenchless and open cut excavation installation), treatment system (including equalization, fine screening, package membrane treatment system, sludge storage, and dosing chamber), and a subsurface drip irrigation system (including headworks and 5 disposal zones).
Estimated contract price: $5,441,900
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001014, Engineering Services for 8402 W. Snoqualmie Valley Road NE; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 5, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $290,325
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $601,577
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION – METRO TRANSIT FIXED ASSETS STATE OF GOOD REPAIR (SGR) PROGRAM
King County Metro Transit is issuing a Request for Information (RFI) from interested and qualified firms for the Metro Transit Fixed Assets State of Good Repair (SGR) Program per the overview of the Scope of Work provided during the Industry Open House events on 11/16/2023 and 11/17/2023.
King County is providing firms an opportunity to provide feedback on questions within the Request for Information (RFI) questionnaire until 5:00PM on December 8, 2023. The official RFI solicitation (KC001044) has been published through King County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
A link to the open house materials can be found on King County’s Metro Matters blog at: https://kingcountymetro.blog/2023/11/02/metros-fixed-assets-state-of-good-repair-program-offering-industry-outreach-open-house/
For E-Procurement registration information, please visit:
https://kingcounty.gov/depts/finance-business-operations/procurement/for-business/register.aspx
Firms that are not registered can view the RFI solicitation at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Request for Proposals for Regional Safety Action Plan Public Engagement
The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is requesting proposals from firms to support public engagement efforts associated with the upcoming development of a Regional Safety Action Plan. PSRC intends to award this to a single or multiple firms to provide the services required. The term of the contract is anticipated to be February 2024 to June 2025.
Budget: Not to exceed $650,000
Proposal Deadline: All proposals must be received by 12:00pm (PDT) January 12, 2024
More Info: The complete Request for Proposals is available on PSRC’s website at https://www.psrc.org/about/request-proposals or by contacting Pjakala@psrc.org
Proposals will be subject to PSRC’s review and selection process. PSRC promotes equal employment opportunity in the evaluation and award of consultant contracts, and complies with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and procedures.
Puget Sound Regional Council
1011 Western Ave Ste 500
Seattle, WA 98104
Phone: 206-464-7090
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001032 OPENS: 1/9/2024
Community Mobility Program
Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 12/6/2023 at 1:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation
KC000994 OPENS: 12/21/2023
RFP-Technical Consultant for Replacement of Computer Aided Dispatch System
KC000987 OPENS: 12/20/2023
Ford OEM Parts
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001002, EASTRAIL WILBURTON TRESTLE REHABILITATION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 1/10/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price
Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The work on this project involves renovation of the historic Eastrail Wilburton Trestle for trail use by providing structural rehabilitation and seismic retrofitting of the existing wooden structure. The project includes but is not limited to, timber demolition and disposal, illumination, drainage, retaining walls, bridge painting, traffic control, drilled shafts, asphalt paving, cast-in-place concrete, pre-cast concrete deck panels, pedestrian railing, parking, signage, site furnishings, landscape restoration, and a RRFB system for the roadway trail crossing at SE 5th Street.
Estimated contract price: $18,490,000
Mandatory Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section Invitation to Bid for details
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001029 OPENS: 12/7/2023
Community Outreach for On-Site Sewage Systems Code Revision
KC000966 OPENS: 12/14/2023
Collections Study
KC001031 OPENS: 12/12/2023
Pre-Employment Assessment Tool
KC000867 OPENS: 12/21/2023
Community Based Organization (CBO) Led Services for Youth in Custody
Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 12/5/2023 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation
KC000921 OPENS: 11/22/2023
Janitorial Services for King County DNRP Environmental Lab
Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 12/6/2023 at 11:00 AM
Facility Location: King County Environmental Laboratory 322 W Ewing Street Seattle, WA, 98119
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001009, LAKE TO SOUND TRAIL, SEGMENT C – BURIEN – REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 12/13/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Schedule A – construction of approximately 0.5 miles of 10- to 12-foot-wide paved trail with gravel shoulders, clearing and grubbing, curb and gutter, stormwater conveyance system, culvert, gravity block wall and structural earth wall, concrete driveway crossings, erosion control, site preparation, grading, traffic control, utility adjustments/relocation, roadway channelization striping, signal equipment relocation, and planting. Schedule B – approximately 1200 LF of 16-inch water main replacement from Driveway 13 to S Normandy Road; associated temporary erosion control, traffic control and surface restoration.
Estimated contract price: $4,475,797
Pre-Bid: Please see Invitation to Bid for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE: UPCOMING CONTRACTING OPPORTUNITIES – KING COUNTY WASTEWATER TREATMENT DIVISION
King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is hosting a virtual Informational Open House for interested firms to hear information about some of our upcoming larger projects. Projects include: General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) collaborative delivery projects, projects using the standard Design-Bid-Build (DBB) process, and upcoming consulting contracts. To encourage early teaming arrangements, we hope interested firms attend. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities (https://tinyurl.com/WTDContractingOpportunities) page.
A brief description of the projects WTD will be discussing at this Open House are:
Market Outreach Survey: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) will be conducting a short market outreach survey to solicit feedback from contractors and consultants on their experience seeking contracting opportunities and doing business with King County WTD. The purpose of this survey is to help identify any roadblocks or challenges firms may face and determine potential areas of improvement in our contracting and project management processes.
Program Engineering Services (multiple contracts): King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is in the process of establishing capital delivery programs at several of our facilities. As part of this effort, WTD will be seeking Program Engineering consultants to support our South plant, Brightwater, and Off-site programs. The selected consultant(s) will provide wide variety of engineering services to support the delivery of projects planned at these facilities in the 2023-2029 capital improvements program (6-year CIP).
On-Call Construction Management Services: King County Wastewater Treatment Division has need for a Construction Management (CM) services Work Order. The master agreement will have NTE amount of $25M and will support WTD projects over $10M; which require CM Services per King County Policy. This agreement will be written for one year, with the option to
renew up to 5 years. Services may include but are not limited to: Project Management, Inspection, project and cost controls, scheduling, project documentation and other related services.
Lower Duwamish Waterway Upper Reach Construction Cleanup: King County WTD is conducting a cleanup of contaminated sediments in the upper reach of the Lower Duwamish Waterway (LDW) Superfund Site. This reach is the upper 2 miles of the LDW site. The selected contractor will perform sediment cleanup through dredging, transloading and upland disposal of dredged material, capping, and placement of clean materials during three consecutive in-water work seasons. The work is being conducted under US Environmental Protection Agency oversight. The construction cost is estimated to be $36 million.
We will also be providing brief updates on the following upcoming projects:
- Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station (EWWTS), GC/CM*
- West Point Raw Sewage Pump/Grit Replacement, DBB*
- Black Diamond Trunk Capacity Upgrade, GC/CM
*: A project-specific Open House was held to provide additional project details. Meeting recordings and presentations can be found on WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page link above.
Meeting Date/Time: December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): https://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenhouse-12072023
Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001008, Program Manager Owner Advisor Services for Off-site Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 10, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $21,500,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $40,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001018, Work Order Multidisciplinary Design Review and Technical Review Services for Wastewater Treatment Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 8, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-573
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC000999, Engineering Services for the Renton Transfer Station (RTS) Closure, Modernization and Possible Alternative Future Uses; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on December 19, 2023.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $3,242,161
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $19,542,161
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001011, Construction Management Services for the Runway 14L-32R Rehabilitation and Taxiway A4-B3 Reconfiguration Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 3, 2024.
This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price: $950,000
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195
King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Fire and Life Safety – Service Contract
PROPOSAL DUE DATE: December 7, 2023
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
KCHA is soliciting bids for Fire and Life Safety – Services Contract for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email November 16, 2023. Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001007, Program Manager/Owner Advisor ServicesFor South Treatment Plant Facility Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 8, 2024.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $20,500,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $40,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC000842 OPENS: 12/14/2023
Bus Transfer Printing Services
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001006, Coal Creek Trunk Upgrade; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:00PM on 12/20/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 25% of the Contract Price
Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 17% of the Contract Price.
The project includes repair, installation, and replacement of the Coal Creek Trunk pipeline. Work includes open cut installation, trenchless installation, stream bank restoration, parking lot restoration, construction of access roadway, trail improvements, decommissioning of existing sewer pipe and maintenance holes, environmental mitigation, and wetland restoration.
Estimated contract price: $60,000,000.00
Pre-Bid Conference and Site Tour: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC000997, Transit Facility Improvements Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on November 30, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid, Section 00 10 00 for details.
The Work under this Contract shall require a General Contractor to mobilize and perform repairs or modifications at County Transit facilities throughout King County. Sites may include, but are not limited to, Transit Bases, Park-and-Ride lots and bus zones. Repair and modification work may include, but not limited to, furnishing labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, and work and subcontractor coordination.
Estimated contract price: NTE $2,500,000
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement and a 12% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this contract.
This AGREEMENT is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
King County Metro Transit is holding two Open House events to preview consulting and construction opportunities and request industry comments on its upcoming Fixed Assets State of Good Repair (SGR) program located at various Metro sites in the greater Seattle area. This $160 million multi-year program focuses on the replacement and renewal of Metro system assets to maintain level of service and safety to its ridership and community and includes planned improvements at transit maintenance bases and route facilities including the trolley system. The program is currently envisioned to be comprised of two major packages. One would be a general facilities package including site infrastructure, systems, facilities and equipment refurbishment and replacement primarily at operational maintenance bases, and is expected to be supported via a multiyear GC/CM contract and a parallel A/E contract. The second package is envisioned to focus on electrical and infrastructure refurbishment of the trolley system, and is expected to be delivered by means of a Progressive Design Build contract.
King County is providing prospective Proposers an opportunity to receive an overview of these packages and provide feedback on the proposed packaging, delivery methods, contract opportunities, market capacity, opportunities to enhance MBE, WBE, DBE, and SBE participation, and other related items for each respective contract. King County welcomes discussion during the meeting and inquiries from potentially interested providers, and will follow up with a formal Request For Information and feedback through the E-procurement system in the near future. The open houses will be held November 16th from 8:00 – 10:30am in the 8th Floor Conference Center at King Street Center 201 S. Jackson St. Seattle WA and on November 17th from 11:00am – 1:00pm at Tabor 100, 7100 Fort Dent Way # 100, Tukwila, WA 98188. Virtual attendance for the November 17th event is available. For more information, visit: https://kingcountymetro.blog/2023/11/02/metros-fixed-assets-state-of-good-repair-program-offering-industry-outreach-open-house/
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC000975, Engineering Services for Shoreline Recycling and Transfer Station Dust Collection Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on December 5, 2023.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $180,000.00
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $375,000.00
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC000855, METRO CONSOLIDATION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 pm on 11/28/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 18% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price
Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price.
The Work of the Project consists of tenant improvements of two floors of King Street Center, totaling approximately 80,000 square feet, for the consolidation of King County Metro administrative offices. Scope of Work to include architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, low voltage and other Work indicated in the Contract Documents.
Estimated contract price: $14,266,541.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
Request for Proposals
King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified applicants to conduct an evaluation of KCHA’s WIN and EASY rent policies, which determine the tenant-paid portion of rent in the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) and Public Housing programs. The evaluation is intended to assess policy implementation, measure impacts, and inform recommendations for improvement. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications are due on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 5 PM PST.
