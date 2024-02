Kent City Council unanimously elected Satwinder Kaur as its Council President during Tuesday night’s meeting. Incumbent President Bill Boyce nominated Kaur, who will serve a two-year term.

Additionally, the four recently-elected council members, including returning members Marli Larimer, Zandria Michaud, and Bill Boyce, along with newcomer John Boyd, were sworn in for four-year terms. Boyd replaces former Councilmember Les Thomas.