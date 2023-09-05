Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS GC/CM SERVICES FOR ELLIOTT WEST WET WEATHER TREATMENT STATION OPEN HOUSE AND REQUEST FOR INFORMATION – KING COUNTY WASTEWATER TREATMENT DIVISION PURPOSE: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is holding an Open House requesting industry comments on its upcoming GC/CM Services for Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station, located in Seattle, WA. King County anticipates utilizing the General Contractor/ Construction Manager (GCCM) delivery method, pending CPARB Project Review Committee approval. For additional information, please visit: Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station website at https://kingcounty.gov/en/dept/dnrp/waste-services/wastewater-treatment/capital-projects/elliott-west-upgrade Upcoming Contract Opportunities site at https://tinyurl.com/WTDContractingOpportunities. Questions? Contact Rowena Johnson, Capital Project Manager (rowena.johnson@kingcounty.gov; (206) 477-5851), OR Diane Navarro (dinavarro@kingcounty.gov; (206) 477-6985) PROJECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE (via Teams): Meeting Date/Time: September 14, 2023 at 10:00am Pacific Time (US and Canada) Duration: 1 hour MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): https://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenhouse-09142023 Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar. PROJECT LOCATION: Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station, 545 Elliott Ave W., Seattle, WA, 98119 PROJECT BACKGROUND: King County WTD desires to upgrade the screens, treatment, and disinfection through the GC/CM delivery method of this 240 MGD peak flow facility. CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATE: $200,000,000 TARGET SCHEDULE: A RFI will be published in conjunction with this meeting on September 14, 2023, GC/CM RFP Publication: Q1 2024, GC/CM Contract Execution: Q2/Q3 2024 EQUITY AND SOCIAL JUSTICE GOALS: KC will establish a minimum required level for the participation of small and diverse businesses for this contract. The goals will be expressed as a percentage of the total contract value to be performed by OMWBE certified firms. To ensure success at meeting the diverse small business goals and to promote support and mentoring of small businesses, KC will also require the submission of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. POTENTIAL FUNDING SOURCES: King County Utility Funds, Washington State Revolving Fund, Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) KING COUNTY’S E-PROCUREMENT SUPPLIER PORTAL The official advertisement for this project will be published through King County’s E-Procurement system. To receive future notifications, please be sure your firm is registered in King County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal. For registration information, please visit: https://kingcounty.gov/depts/finance-business-operations/procurement/for-business/register.aspx KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC0000202853 OPENS: 9/25/2023 Vehicle / Vessel Licensing Subagent for Bothell – North Central King County Please contact the Contract Specialist for more information on this solicitation Vicki Nakamichi; Vicki.Nakamichi@kingcounty.gov; (206) 263-9299 and Teresa Davis; teresa.davis@kingcounty.gov (206) 263-9273 KC000895 OPENS: 10/11/2023 Janitorial Services for Public Health North Dental Clinic Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 8/31/2023 at 11:00 AM. North Seattle Public Health Dental Clinic 12359 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125 BID DUE DATE: 09/20/23 BID DUE TIME: 1:00PM REQUEST FOR BIDS KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Pipe Video & Cleaning Services. This is an on‐call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000948, Work Order Health Through Housing A&E Services for Emergent Needs; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 26, 2023. This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173 PUBLIC NOTICE The King County Housing Authority (KCHA) announces the availability of its draft 2024 Moving to Work (MTW) Plan. Moving to Work is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) demonstration program, which allows housing authorities to establish local programs and policies in order to (1) increase the housing choices of low-income families, (2) help residents achieve economic independence, and (3) increase the cost-effectiveness of federal housing programs. As an MTW participant, KCHA develops and shares an annual plan which outlines and identifies proposed changes to policies and programs that KCHA may undertake in 2024. KCHA will hold an in-person Public Hearing to review and receive comments on Tuesday September 12, 2023 at 4PM at the Seola Gardens Community Center, located at 11215 5th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98146. In addition, KCHA will also hold a virtual Public Hearing to solicit public comments on Wednesday September 13, 2023 at 6:00PM on the meeting platform, Zoom. Attendees may connect to the virtual meeting at the following web address: https://kcha-org.zoom.us/j/84013370197?pwd=KzIvWmJMOTcxaEFRc0diYlZYQ0lyUT09. Additional instructions on accessing the virtual Public Hearing are available at www.kcha.org. A copy of the draft plan will be available for review beginning September 25th, 2023 at www.kcha.org or upon request by contacting Andrew Calkins at 206-574-1106. Written comments may be submitted by mail to the following address: KCHA MTW Plan, Attn: Andrew Calkins, 600 Andover Park W., Seattle, WA, 98188. All comments should be received by September 29th, 2023. King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Janitorial Services – Proposal

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: September 14, 2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS KCHA is soliciting bids for Janitorial Cleaning Services Contract for commercial and residential apartment properties located in King County. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, September 14th , 2023. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/Janitorial/open or via email August 24, 2023. Contact David Miller, Facilities Manager at KCHA (206) 574-1214 or Davidm@kcha.org BID DUE DATE: 09/13/23 REQUEST FOR BIDS KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Pepper Tree Envelope project located in Shoreline, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000962 OPENS: 9/14/2023 Capacity Counsel Services Roster – Supplemental to RFQ 1229-20 and KC000504 KC000893 OPENS: 9/12/2023 Trailer parts & Related Supplies KC000949 OPENS: 9/21/2023 Automotive Body and Paint Repair Services KC000833 OPENS: 9/18/2023 ITB Boiler Maintenance Services and Parts BID DUE DATE: 09/06/23 REQUEST FOR BIDS KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Mechanical & Electrical Services. This is an on‐call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000943, KING COUNTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENTS WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on September 7, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. The Contract work consists of paving and drainage maintenance improvements at the Airport. Work includes, but is not limited to, clearing, excavation, removal, and disposal of existing site materials; placing finished and curbing of unreinforced and reinforced slabs; paving with Portland Cement Concrete and/or asphalt concrete; installations of stormwater drainage structures and piping, emergency snow removal, installation and removal of pavement paint markings, emergency pavement repairs and other miscellaneous site improvements. Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal King County Housing

Authority (KCHA)

Security Guard Services – Proposal

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: September 7, 2023 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS KCHA is soliciting bids for Security Guard Services Task Order Contract for commercial and residential apartment properties located in King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, September 7 th, 2023. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/Security/open or via email August 17, 2023. Contact Ponha Lim, Director of Safety and Security at KCHA (206) 693-6402 or Ponhal@kcha.org KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000944 OPENS: 9/19/2023 Sand, Rock and Gravel ( Pool Bid) KC000814 OPENS: 9/5/2023 King County Internet Service Provider KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000939, Work Order Multidisciplinary Engineering Services for Solid Waste Landfill Systems and Facilities; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 13, 2023. There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract. King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP. Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000 (each) Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556 BID DUE DATE: 09/06/23 REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Southridge House Fire Monitoring System project located in Federal Way, WA 98003. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000946, Work Order Multidisciplinary Engineering Services for Water and Land Resources Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 11, 2023. This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP. Total Estimated Price: $2,500,000 (each) It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173 New Kirkland Heights LLLP Solar Installation at Kirkland Heights Apartments BID DUE DATE: August 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. REQUEST FOR BIDS New Kirkland Heights LLLP, c/o King County Housing Authority, is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Kirkland Heights Redevelopment – Solar Installation project. The Solar Installation project is the installation of 23 solar photovoltaic arrays to be added to 23 buildings per the design specifications in the bid documents for a total average of 1,198kwh/yr of solar power generation, and other tasks as described in the bid documents. The property is located at 13310 NE 133rd St, Kirkland, WA 98034. There is one scheduled pre-bid meeting at the property (in the Community Building next to Building 15) on Thursday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. Bidders are strongly encouraged to attend the pre-bid meeting. All bids must be received by New Kirkland Heights LLLP no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact Nate Kraus at nathank@kcha.org. Bid packets will be available for download on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/ Request for Proposals King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified applicants to provide telephonic and in-person interpretation, including video remote interpretation, written translation, and ASL services for residents and staff. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications due on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 3 PM PST. KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000951 OPENS: 8/31/2023 Technical Services for Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA) Sof KC000950 OPENS: 8/28/2023 ITB-Work and Safety Footwear KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000937, WPTP & West Section Mechanical Construction Work Order 2024-2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 8/28/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers Brief Scope: The purpose of the Contract is to deliver small to medium-sized mechanical asset management projects at the West Point Treatment Plant and/or West Section. All work is location based at the Plant and/or West Section and is issued by work order. The work will be mechanical repair and improvements to supporting systems and structures. The work will take place within an operating wastewater treatment facility or active West Section facility. Estimated contract price: $4,000,000 Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000708 OPENS: 9/6/2023 Banking Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 8/8/2023 at 1:30 PM via the link provided in the solicitation KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000852, WPTP and West Section Electrical Construction Work Order 2024 – 2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 08/22/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The purpose of the Contract is to deliver small to medium-sized asset management projects at the West Point Treatment Plant. All work is location based at the Plant. The work will be multi-disciplinary, including electrical and instrumentation/controls work. The work will take place within an operating wastewater treatment facility. Estimated contract price: $4,000,000 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 @Invitation to Bid for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000925, Engineering and Related Services to Daylight the East Branch Riverton Creek for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 28, 2023. This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $420,000 Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000931, NEPA Services for the 14R/32L Runway Rehabilitation; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 25, 2023. This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract. Total Estimated Price: $350,000 King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Siding Replacement at Carriage House Apartments

BID DUE DATE: August 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Siding Replacement at Carriage House Apartments. Work consists of, but is not limited to the removal and replacement of Bldg C Siding. The property is located at 3602 South 180th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188. There is an optional pre-bid meeting at the property on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/

All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact DinaP@kcha.org

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000899, Geological Services for Cedar Hills Regional Landfill Groundwater; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 23, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $472,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $3,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000858 OPENS: 8/16/2023

Adult Basic Education (ABE) Services

KC000892 OPENS: 8/10/2023

Automotive Chemical, Brake Cleaners, and Paint

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000927, Cedar Hills Interim Facility Relocation – Bow Lake Bench; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 08/10/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: The purpose of the project is to complete a tenant improvement and ADA compliant updates to a King County-supplied modular building which will be relocated by the County. The work includes but is not limited to foundation and site preparation, installation of ADA compliant prefabricated ramp and stairs, installation, paving and striping of ADA compliant parking space, security fencing and gates, tenant improvements to the modular building such as wall and window modifications, new flooring, cabinetry, doors, HVAC, Electrical, lighting, etc. The contractor will also be responsible for coordinating security camera and lighting installation and new server cabinets and access with King County.

Estimated contract price: $ 1,129,892.00

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000933, Health Through Housing A&E Services for Planning, Design, and Tenant Improvements for Multiple Housing Sites; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 21, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $10,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000923, Engineering Services for Black Diamond Trunk Capacity Upgrade Design; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 17, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $2,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $17,200,000

King County reserves the right to amend the Contract to add additional phases. The County also reserves the right to let the Contract expire at the completion of Phase 1 and to select another consultant to perform the additional phases.

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through the Washington State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Program (Revolving Fund), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 4% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Melissa Jordan, mejordan@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-4005

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000844-2 OPENS: 8/14/2023

Electrical Supplies and Components

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000900, Engineering Services for the NE Woodinville Duvall Rd and W Snoqualmie Valley Rd NE Intersection Improvements; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 8, 2023.

DBE PARTICIPATION:

Future phases(s) may be funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) at which time a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal may be assigned.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $280,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $700,900

SUMMARY OF WORK: This work may be funded, in part, by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and applicable federal requirements apply. The purpose of this project is to design and construct improvements to the intersection of NE Woodinville Duvall Rd at W Snoqualmie Valley Rd NE. This will include performing a feasibility analysis of the alternatives and developing Plans, Specifications and Estimates (PS&E) documents for construction pf a new intersection, bridge, fish passage, culvert, drainage systems, and stream improvements. A Professional Engineer and Registered Landscape Architect will be required for this work. Estimated start date of project is December 2023. Estimated completion date of project is for Phase 1. King County reserves the right to amend the Contract to add additional phases. The County also reserves the right to let the Contract expire at the completion of Phase 1 and to select another consultant to perform the additional phases.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILTIES ACT (ADA): King County, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities.

TITLE VI COMPLIANCE: King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Consultants are advised that federally funded projects will be held to Federal EEO requirements. Consultants will be held to King County’s ADA and Civil Rights provisions.

The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages, or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from bidding as non-responsible.

Response due date: August 8, 2023

Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: July 12, 2023 and July 19, 2023 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000905 OPENS: 7/31/2023

RFP-Cyber Security Workshops and Conference Coordination

Project Name: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) North Main Terminal Redevelopment Project (NMTRP)

Project Owner: Alaska Air Group / Port of Seattle

Project Description: Hensel Phelps is the design-build contractor for the redevelopment of the check-in lobby zones 6 and 7, security screening checkpoint 5, and the development of the promenade for additional passenger processing and tenant space.

Hensel Phelps requests proposals for the following bid packages:

8.02 Interior Metal Wall Panels, Metal Base, Linear Wall Covering, Escalator Cladding

8.03 Millwork

8.04 Exterior Metal Wall Panels, Sheet Metal Flashing and Trim, and Louvers

8.08 Ticketing Level Decorative Walls

Additional information, and registration for the bid packages and the virtual pre-bid meeting can be found at: https://app.buildingconnected.com/public/5952a6381f4eb50f0065b583

Bid Dates and Times:

July 19, 2029, 4:00 PM PDT

Company Address, Phone Number, and Email:

Hensel Phelps Construction Company

15375 SE 30th Place Suite 110 Bellevue, WA 98007

425.646.2660 PNWBids@henselphelps.com

EOE: Hensel Phelps is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Contractor. We encourage and actively solicit proposals/bids from qualified Small, Minority, Woman, Disadvantaged, HUBZone, Disabled Veteran and Veteran Owned trade partners and suppliers on all our projects.

Contractor’s License #: CC HENSEPC843LC

Hensel Phelps is an AGC member.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000901, Work Order Construction Management Services for Cedar Hills Regional Landfill; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 4, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $31,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000924, Engineering Services for Runway 14R-32L Rehabilitation and Taxiway Modifications Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 7, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $1,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $5,400,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000929, Work Order A&E Services for Major Improvement, Repair, and Maintenance of Solid Waste Closed Landfills; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 2, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000930 OPENS: 7/27/2023

Flexible Services Strategic Planning Consultant

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 7/11/2023 at 3:30 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

To provide LEGAL SERVICES to the King County Housing Authority in the areas of: federal administrative law and state landlord-tenant law, particularly as it relates to operation and funding of the public housing and Section 8 programs; contracts and municipal law; municipal and bond financing; federal housing programs; low-income housing tax credits for acquisition, rehabilitation or construction of rental housing; employment law, including independent investigations of protected-class discrimination and harassment; tort claims related to property damage and/or personal injury; and, compliance with federal and state civil rights laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. Women- and minority-owned firms are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due by close of business on Monday, July 17, 2023. A copy of the Request for Proposals (RFP) is available via email or pick-up on July 3, 2023. Contact: Joel Tobin at 206/574-1124 or joelt@kcha.org.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000906 OPENS: 7/20/2023

Crane Rental with Operator

Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 7/20/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000919, 2023-24 Maintenance of Surface Water Facilities WO; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 01:30:59PM on 07/20/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see ISection 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 8% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: Work includes capital improvements for stormwater facilities and emergency response projects for public safety and water quality improvement. Work includes but is not limited to the construction and replacement of stormwater facilities, landslide protection, spill response, water quality improvement and enhancement. Contractor through this Contract may be assigned work duties associated with routine maintenance, repair and remediation of stormwater facilities; repairing a control structure or manhole; or cleaning sediment out of catch basins, manholes, and pipes.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000889, Food Waste Recycling Alternative Analysis; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 20, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $500,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Melissa Jordan, mejordan@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-4005

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000920 OPENS: 7/10/2023

RFP-Online Auction Services

KC000839 OPENS: 7/26/2023

RFP-Recovery Housing and Case Management Services

KC000908 OPENS: 6/30/2023

Employee Giving Program System Replacement

Request for Proposals

To provide for COMMUNICATION SERVICES for the King County Housing Authority. Women and Minority owned companies strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due at 2:00pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Proposals are available via mail, email or pickup on June 21, 2023. Contact is Tim Baker at KCHA 206-574-111 or timb@kcha.org.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000922, Progressive Design-Build Services for M Street Trunk Rehabilitation; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 12:00pm on 7/27/2023.

Scope: The Project generally includes rehabilitation of the M Street trunk sewer via installation of a new pipe lining system and rehabilitation of maintenance holes, and associated temporary diversion of sewer flows necessary to complete the work.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $3,352,000

Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $11,000,000

Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price

Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Solicitation Documents, including project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal