Hōkūleʻa in Seattle

The traditional Polynesian voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa arrived in Seattle from Victoria on Saturday. It left Juneau, Alaska on June 15 on a 43,000 mile sail around the Pacific Ocean visiting various ports.

In honor of Lahaina and Maui, Hōkūleʻa crew members arrived wearing red and two special pink lei hulu were hung on the mast of the canoe. Red represents the town of Lahaina and pink is the official color for the island of Maui.

Public tours from Bell Harbor Marina will be available until Aug 30 when the Hōkūleʻa will leave for Tacoma.

More info on https://hokulea.com/