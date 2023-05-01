Classifieds

Pricing is $0.12 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com.

4Culture is hiring a Racial Equity Coordinato r to lead the ongoing racial equity strategies at 4Culture and helping staff to advance racial equity goals. This includes responsibility for managing 4Culture’s Racial Equity Team, coordinating organization-wide racial initiatives, and supporting 4Culture staff in implementing strategies across programs and practices. Apply by May 5, 2023 at 4culture.org/racial-equity-coordinator

4Culture is hiring a Controller to guide all aspects of 4Culture’s fiscal operations, including financial reporting, budget development and tracking, transaction processing, cash management, general ledger account analysis, annual audits, and public disclosure requirements. Apply by May 5, 2023 at 4culture.org/controller

Notice

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000805, Metro Transit Bases Fall Protection; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on May 23, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details. The Work under this Contract consists of site-specific design and installation of structural support and configurations of horizontal lifeline systems for overhead fall protection at six (6) Metro Transit bus vehicle maintenance facilities. Estimated contract price: $1,900,000 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000880 OPENS: 05/17/2023 ITB-Claimant/ Citizen Car Rental Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 05/17/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000884 OPENS: 06/13/2023 Polymer Coating Composites INVITATION FOR BID Mechanical and Electrical Work at Andrew’s Heights Apartments King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Andrew’s Heights Apartments located at 4087 129th Place S.E., Bellevue, WA 98006, a property with 24 units. Sealed bids are due at 1:00 pm on May 8th, 2023. A pre-bid meeting will be held at Andrew’s Heights Apartments located at 4087 129th Place S.E., Bellevue, WA 98006, on May 1, 2023 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org (206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on May 5, 2023. KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000876, Cedar Hills Interim Facility Relocation Project Extranet; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 pm on5/24/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The Farwest site will be developed to support landfill operations, which will include relocation of Operations, Vehicle Maintenance, Stores, and other units. For the Farwest site this will include utility tenant improvements, installation of two office modulars, and parking spaces. Estimated contract price: $1,661,407.00 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000824, SW 100th St Non-Motorized Safety Improvements; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on May 2, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this contract. The Work under this Contract consists of non-motorized safety improvements at SW 100th St from 15th Ave SW to 11th Ave SW in the jurisdiction of unincorporated King County. Work shall include, but not be limited to, mobilization, site preparation, temporary erosion control, temporary site fencing, traffic control, property restoration, storm water and erosion control, landscape restoration, signage, pedestrian traffic signal system, retaining walls, asphalt concrete paving, concrete paving, curb ramps, curbs and gutters, demolition, excavation, grading, chain link fence, utilities, electrical installations, and compliance with all permit conditions. Estimated contract price: $2,050,000 Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KCHA will accept Bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Eastridge House Fire Monitoring System Upgrade project located at 120 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah, WA 98027 Bid specifications and drawings can be found at: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open. KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000840, Planning Services for Airport Master Plan Update and Airport Noise Compatibility Study; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 23, 2023. This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. Total Estimated Price: $2,150,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873 Request for Proposals King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) to select a qualified applicant to administer a Resident Health Needs Assessment, which will include paper and electronic surveys, phone calls, and focus groups. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications are due on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 3pm PST. First Publication King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Office/Cabana Renovation at Sandpiper East BID DUE DATE: May 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm REQUEST FOR BIDS KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Office/Cabana Renovation at Sandpiper East. The property is located at 1312 139th Ave NE, Bellevue. There is an optional pre-bid meeting at the property on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/ . All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact MichelleJ@kcha.org FIRST PUBLICATION King County Housing Authority Redevelopment of Kirkland Heights Apartments BID DUE DATE: May 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm REQUEST FOR BIDS New Kirkland Heights LLLP is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the redevelopment of Kirkland Heights Apartments. The Kirkland Heights Redevelopment is an extensive rehabilitation of 24 existing apartment buildings, including the addition of a third floor to 11 existing buildings, the construction of two new apartment buildings, demolition and construction of a new community building and extensive site and utility work. Work includes, but is not limited to: site and utility work, building envelope improvements, asbestos abatement, replacement of all interior fixtures and finishes and other tasks as described in the bid documents. The property is located at 13310 NE 133rd St, Kirkland, WA 98034. There are two scheduled pre-bid meetings at the property (Building 8) on Monday, May 1 at 2:00 pm and Tuesday, May 2 at 2:00 pm. Bidders are required to attend one of the pre-bid meetings. All bids must be received by New Kirkland Heights LLLP no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact Nate Kraus at nathank@kcha.org Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. INVITATION FOR BID Mechanical and Electrical Work at Andrew’s Arms Apartments King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Andrew’s Arms Apartments, 820 Front Street, Issaquah, WA 98027, a property with 14 units. Sealed bids are due at 2:00 pm on May 15th, 2023. A pre-bid meeting will be held at Andrew’s Arms, 820 Front Street, Issaquah, WA 98027, on May 5th, 2023 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org (206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on 5/10/2023.

FIRST PUBLICATION

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Fire Alarm System Upgrade at Meadowbrook Apartments

BID DUE DATE: May 25, 2023 at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Fire Alarm System Upgrade at Meadowbrook Apartments. Work includes but is not limited to removal and replacement of existing fire alarm control panels as noted in the plans. The property is located at 1408 NW Richmond Beach Road, Shoreline, 98177. There is an optional pre-bid meeting at the property on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/ . All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact MichelleJ@kcha.org.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000695 OPENS: 5/16/2023

RFP Aluminum Catamaran Research Vessel

Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00am AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC000499 OPENS: 5/9/23

ITB-Purchase and Repair (PRV) Pressure Relief Valves

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday May 9,2023 at 2:00pm PT via the link provided in the solicitation

KCHA Request for Proposals – Harrison House Meal Program

King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) for a qualified organization to provide meal services to residents at Harrison House, a senior property located in Kent, WA. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications due on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 PM.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000851, Work Order Architectural Services for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 3, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000861, Work Order Project Management and Related Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 10, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $3,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000831, MITIGATION AND LANDSCAPING WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 05/03/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is an 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Work under this Contract consists of mitigation/landscape maintenance at various sites including Green Stormwater Infrastructure (roadside rain gardens and green roofs). Maintenance activities may include weeding, watering, irrigation system maintenance, planting, mulching and fertilizing, trash and debris removal, tree and stump removal, reestablishing water quality drainage ditches, applying compost and herbicides, constructing temporary fencing, installing animal barriers, installing signs, installing and maintaining weed barrier fabric, installing erosion control measures, and hydroseeding.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

FIRST PUBLICATION

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Asphalt Replacement at Multiple Locations

BID DUE DATE: May 23, 2023 at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for Asphalt Replacement at Multiple Locations. Work includes, but is not limited to, 2-inch grinding, asphalt, speed bumps, extruded curbs, wheel stops and striping, and other tasks as described in the bid documents, at locations indicated on the plans and marked at the properties. Pre-bid meetings at the properties begin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 and Wednesday, May 3 at 9:00am. The locations and schedules are located in the bid documents. Bid packets are available for download on KCHAs website at : http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. Estimate $780,175.00.

INVITATION FOR BID

Mechanical and Electrical Work at Sunnydale Apartments

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Sunnydale Apartments, 15035 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148, a property with 16 units. Sealed bids are due at 1:00 pm on May 1st, 2023. A pre-bid meeting will be held at Sunnydale Apartments, 15035 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148, on April 24, 2023 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org (206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on 4/28/2023.

KCHA will accept Bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Nike Roof project located at 23960 35th Pl S, Kent, WA 98032. Bid specifications and drawings can be found at: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open.

Proposals will be received for KC000837, King County Job Order Contract (JOC) 2023 – Parks; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on May 23, 2023.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Brief Scope: The work under this JOC includes, but is not limited to: selective demolition, repair, remodeling, restoration, critical areas restoration (river) and new construction of public buildings/facilities, industrial facilities and their associated infrastructure, utilities, parking lots, walkways, landscape features, parks, recreation and aquatic facilities and other civil site improvements.

Pre-Proposal Conference: Please see the RFP for details

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Request for Proposal documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000809, Engineering Services for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 27, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $500,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $2,200,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000820, Next Generation ORCA Ticket Vending Machines (TVM) Foundation Installation; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on April 27, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Work under this Contract consists of site-specific construction of new foundations for ORCA Ticket Vending Machines at 7 locations. Work includes, but not limited to, installation of electrical communication equipment as required for future ticket vending machine installation.

Estimated contract price: $600,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000825 OPENS: 4/20/2023

Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Consulting Services

KC000679 OPENS: 4/20/2023

ITB-Removal, Disposal, and Installation of Carbon into Plant Odor Scrubbers

KC000853 OPENS: 4/19/2023

Rideshare Vehicle Maintenance & Repair Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000856, MAINTENANCE HOLE REPAIR AND REPLACEMENT WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 2:30PM on 4/20/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

The purpose of this Contract is to perform repair or replacement of a variety of maintenance hole systems throughout the County. The work may include but is not limited to: repair or replacement of large diameter maintenance holes in excess of 48” within 24 hour notice; exploratory excavation; restoration and repair of disturbed mechanical and electrical assemblies, concrete or asphalt areas associated with the repair; back filling and grading as necessary to restore disturbed area to grade; restoration of landscaping.

Estimated contract price: $650,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000784, Cougar Mtn Precipice Trailhead Development; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:00 pm on 4/19/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Perform work to construct new trailhead parking facility at King County Parks property within Cougar Mountain Regional Wildlands Park.

Estimated contract price: $860,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000846, Engineering and Related Services for West Seattle Mobility Hub for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 19, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $750,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000829, Architectural, Engineering and Related Services for Permit Plan Review for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 24, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This AGREEMENT is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311