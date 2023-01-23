Classifieds

Pricing is $0.12 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com.

EQUITY SUPPORT SPECIALIST 4Culture is hiring a Building for Equity Support Specialist. This is an interdisciplinary administrative position supporting the Building for Equity, Preservation, and Heritage grant programs. Great job for someone who wants to center anti-racism and equity in funding practices. Apply by February 20. Go to 4culture.org/building-for-equity-support-specialist

Notice

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000770, Owner Advisory, Construction Management and Related Services for Metro Transit Department Fixed Asset Portfolio; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 16, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 12% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $1,200,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $12,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This AGREEMENT is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311