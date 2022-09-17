Tough and good humored at the top—One on one with SBA’s Jennifer Kim

By Mahlon Meyer

Northwest Asian Weekly

Nothing seems to bother Jennifer Kim.

The first Asian American woman to lead the national network of 10 regional and 68 district offices of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) doesn’t think the many interruptions and attentions she faces have anything to do with her identity.

In a recent interview with the Asian Weekly, she said perhaps one of the hardest parts about being in her position was that it was for the first time.

“Oftentimes, you’re the first person that looked like me to do something,” said Kim, whose official title is associate administrator for the Office of Field Operations. “And I think that brings with it some responsibility, but also you have to figure some things out on your own. And you don’t necessarily have a mentor that’s been there before.”

Kim continued, “For a long time this was male dominated, not even talking about the Asian American aspect. In a senior position, you often have to stick up for yourself.”

So, when asked how she dealt with patronizing behavior, she said she didn’t ignore it, but gave the person the benefit of the doubt.

“You know, be creative. My general outlook is to assume the best intentions always for people, and I just focus on what it is that I am trying to do and what it is I am trying to advocate for—and what is the best way to go about that,” she said.

What happened next, however, seemed at the time to almost test her mode of handling such behavior.

Near the end of the interview, someone interrupted what was clearly a media engagement and began talking with her about personal things. Next, when she was asked to pose for a headshot, a flurry of people intervened. One told her to push her hair behind her ears because she looked better that way.

A photographer, though hearing a headshot was requested, positioned her down a walkway so that her full body appeared, in a skirt, and cajoled and coaxed her with phrases such as,

“Come on, I’ve seen you smile better than that.”

But Kim, in a follow-up email said these were “good observations,” but “they did not fall in that category” of the kind of behavior she was talking about.

As an example, she said the photographer said those kinds of things to everyone.

Still, Kim’s openness to questions of all kinds—during the brief interview, she responded to queries that were personal, including about her family, her college thesis, the book, “1984,” Asian American identity, and other more professional ones—makes her personable, disarming, and resilient.

Her job is critical since the SBA distributed $390 billion worth of aid during the pandemic through the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to nearly four million small businesses.

She was in town for a South Korea export fair, during which the federal government is joining with the Port of Seattle and private industry to offer further resources for local companies interested in exporting to that country.

Kim started advocacy work in college at the University of Michigan, where she focused on American History and wrote a thesis about the power of protest music to raise social consciousness. Focusing on musicians such as Woody Guthrie, Charles Mingus, and Bob Dylan, she explored how their music helped integrate American society.

“Maybe you’re not a political person, maybe you’re not paying attention to the news, but you like a certain kind of music, and maybe you don’t even know what the musician looks like, but you hear it, and you kind of figure out like, oh, this is a musician of a different race, and that opens your eyes to something, or it means you go to a concert with people that don’t look like you,” she said.

She also referred to a history of Black musicians traveling in the South and refusing to perform at concerts that were not integrated.

“So there’s a whole intersection of music and particularly the civil rights movement,” she said.

During her college years, Kim was president of the Asian American association and led many student initiatives for issues such as environmental justice, affordable higher education, and voter registration.

“There was a lot of organizing around affirmative action policies,” she said. “And working with other groups.”

But the origins of her advocacy go back further.

Kim herself plays a number of instruments, including the violin and the guitar.

And her early experiences, when she attended her mother’s Korean language, culture, and history school for eight years, in addition to mainstream schooling, shaped her.

Her mother, who had immigrated from Korea in the 1970s to go to graduate school, became a professor of education at a number of schools in the Midwest. As Kim was growing up, she was pressed into service to help at the school her mother founded on the side.

“You should have seen how many packets of materials I collated,” she said.

Her father, who was a psychiatrist, also provided role modeling of advocacy.

“This was decades ago, and he had to not only practice psychiatry but advocate for it,” she said.

After college, she continued to organize and advocate, eventually helping to oversee the field organizing programs for the campaigns of U.S. Senator Cory Booker and President Joe Biden.

As the first Asian American woman in her position, she also feels it is essential to set an imprimatur on public service for new immigrants.

“Seeing people in elected office that look like you, the message is, you can do that, too,” she said. “When you don’t see yourself represented in an institution, you think it’s not for you. You think either they can’t do anything for you, or your voices don’t matter to it.”

At the same time, it is important not to let the monolithic bloc definition of being an Asian American obscure the singularities of one’s own culture.

“Being an Asian American is a powerful thing, but the important thing to realize is that Asian Americans are diverse in and of themselves, we are not a monolith. There may be some commonalities in the way we experience America and the way people perceive us. However, there is a lot of cultural diversity within the community,” she said.

Nor is it important to neglect the power that cohesion brings.

“Asian Americans are one of the fastest growing ethnic groups (THE fastest group in the last decade), and we would not have the political power we have today without coming together,” she wrote.

Kim was not averse to spending time talking about how the Asian American movement was born, both in academic protests, and on the fields of labor in California and other places, and how it became intertwined with the civil rights movement and Black power—a topic fairly widely known in this community.

Among others, she mentioned a Japanese American civil rights activist, Yuri Kochiyama, a follower of Malcolm X, who was beside him when he was assassinated.

Even though the interview was barely 30 minutes, and more than half of it took place in a crowded lobby with throngs of people talking and cavorting nearby, her leadership style seemed at times to show through.

When asked if she would take one more question when the time was almost up, she graciously agreed.

But then, the reporter stumbled for a few moments, trying to frame a question, and finally gave up, saying, “It’s the last question, would you think of any question you’d like to answer?”

In response, Kim sounded almost like a cajoling sister (she has a younger and an older brother).

“You’re the reporter, you think of a question,” she said good naturedly.

Finally, she suggested sending a follow-up email.

When asked, in the email, further questions about Asian American identity, she answered them, and then seemed to fall into mentoring mode again.

“Regarding the topic of Asian American history,” she wrote. “Not sure if you have a particular beat at the Northwest Asian Weekly, but I would recommend that someone in your line of work do some reading up on Asian American history. Helen Zia, Ronald Takaki, and Erika Lee all have good books.”

Mahlon can be contacted at info@nwasianweekly.com.