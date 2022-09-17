Shigaki is Friends of Waterfront Seattle’s new CEO

Joy Shigaki has been named the new president and CEO of Friends of Waterfront Seattle, the organization announced on Sept. 13

She most recently served as campaign director building the new Presidio Tunnel Tops Park as part of Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco, a $98 million effort.

“The new Waterfront Park is a tribute to the people, landscapes and traditions that define Seattle,” said Shigaki. “I am so honored to lead Friends of Waterfront Seattle and help reactivate our city’s shoreline, reenergize downtown Seattle and create a new dynamic, inclusive public place for people to come together and build new connections with each other and our natural environment. It will be a space centered in community, belonging, safety, and joy.”

Shigaki brings fresh momentum to Friends of Waterfront Seattle at an important time for the organization, with park construction well underway, the Campaign for Waterfront Park recently crossing the halfway point of $100 million, and Friends’ programming on Pier 62 hitting record numbers as tourists and locals return downtown.

As a fourth generation Seattleite, Shigaki was raised in and around Seattle’s parks.

She previously served as Capital Campaign Manager of Wing Luke Museum, creating the first permanent home.