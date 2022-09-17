Okuno named director of Office of Education Ombuds

Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Sept. 6 the appointment of Erin Okuno as director of the Office of Education Ombuds (OEO). Okuno will replace acting director Yordanos Gebreamlak.

The OEO is crucial to reducing the opportunity gap by supporting families, students, educators, and communities in understanding the public K-12 education system.

Prior to this appointment, Okuno was the executive director of Southeast Seattle Education Coalition since 2014.

“I’ve partnered with OEO staff in the past and I’m excited to join this exceptional team and learn alongside them to better serve communities of color and improve education for our most vulnerable students,” said Okuno.

She holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in public administration from Seattle University.

Her appointment goes into effect on Nov. 1.