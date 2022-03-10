Predictions and advice for the week of March 12–March 18, 2022

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—Instead of focusing on acquiring more tools, shift towards harnessing the power of what is already at your disposal.

Ox—It is easy to be flustered by a sudden change in plans, but try to stay calm and adjust as needed.

Tiger—Defining a purpose can be difficult in a complicated situation. However, it may help to illuminate a path forward.

Rabbit—Before the start of a major group project, it is important to discuss, listen, and devise an agreeable strategy.

Dragon—Apply the lessons you have learned recently from watching a friend go through similar circumstances as your own.

Snake—Before you take the step of locking in your choice, explore what other options are available to you.

Horse—As competing priorities muddy the waters, you must stop and determine which ones truly are worth pursuing.

Goat—While hopes are running high for now, do temper your expectations somewhat—especially at the start.

Monkey—Helping someone learn a new skill? Start with a high-level overview and then walk them through step by step.

Rooster—Rather than dancing around the main issue, it will ultimately benefit you to address it directly.

Dog—Considering settling for something that is just good enough? Think about going after what you actually want instead.

Pig—Are you starting to connect the dots? This level of clarity has been long sought and definitely worth celebrating.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.