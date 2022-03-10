Classifieds

WORK IN HEALTHCARE Helping Families Grow ORM Fertility, an internationally recognized fertility center is looking to hire bilingual clinical professionals, fluent in Mandarin to support our diverse patient community locally and around the world. Competitive salaries and generous benefits packages with stipends for additional translation services above the starting rates. If you want to work for an organization, non-hospital environment whose mission is to help all types of families realize their dream of parenthood, ORM is a place for you. All mandarin speaking employees will receive an hourly stipend in addition to their base rates! Base rates include: Registered Nurse Coordinator – $38 – $45 DOE https://oregonreproductivemedicine.applicantpro.com/jobs/2177602. html Nursing Services Coordinator – $20- $25 DOE https://oregonreproductivemedicine.applicantpro.com/jobs/2177607. html Patient Services Coordinator – $18 – $22 DOE https://oregonreproductivemedicine.applicantpro.com/jobs/2177600. html Benefits: Medical, Dental, 401K, Paid Time Off Be a part of meaningful, lifechanging work. Learn more and apply today at ormfertility.com/careers

METROPOLITAN KING COUNTY COUNCIL EMPLOYMENT EQUITY AND SOCIAL JUSTICE DIRECTOR Closes: Position Remains Open Until Filled This position will remain open until filled but the screening process will move quickly. In order to be considered for the first round of interviews please submit your application materials no later than March 22, 2022, before 11:59 p.m. The King County Council is looking for a skilled and motivated individual, with a passion for community engagement to advance equity and social justice in King County. The Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Director works with communities across the county to ensure the Council understands the broad spectrum of issues facing the County, as well as the people we serve. The ESJ Director also shares the Council’s positions and policies with communities across King County. The successful candidate is a leader with a proven track record of carrying out equity and social justice efforts. This is an exciting opportunity to join the King County Council staff and play a role in ensuring residents receive quality regional services and foster effective partnerships with communities within King County. This position requires a self-starter with a keen political acumen, cultural competence and experience working and building trusted relationships with underserved communities. The Equity and Social Justice Director is a salaried, at-will, overtime exempt classification. This position reports directly to the Chief of Staff but is responsive to all members of the council. HOW TO APPLY: To apply and view a complete job announcement and apply, go to www.kingcounty.gov/jobs A King County application is required to be considered for this opportunity. Interested applicants must complete the supplemental questions and submit a letter of interest with your application.

Good wok chefs for Asian restaurant without or so so English. High pay with benefit and healthcare. Want to work long with our group call 206-502-9942.

Woodburn is Hiring! We are seeking a Tier I Service Technician for our Seattle area. On the job training and advancement potential. $20-23/Hour COME JOIN OUR TEAM! Call Laurie at 425-258-4402 x 100.

Looking for good pay, free healthcare, paid sick time, free license and insurance renewals, and more? West Seattle’s Massage H3 is looking for licensed massage therapists, certified reflexologists, personal trainers and estheticians. Check out our website: https://www.massageh3.com

Sewing Factory Supervisor – recruit, train and oversee a small group of sewing machine operators and production line positions. Competitive salary DOE. For more information please visit: https://bit.ly/36J8wj5

Japanese restaurant in Everett looking for Server and Sushi chef / sushi helper. Please call : 404-376-5407