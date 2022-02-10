Predictions and advice for the week of February 12–February 18, 2022

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—Avoiding conflict doesn’t make it go away. It is important to get down to the root of the issue.

Ox—Stand firm once your decision has been made. Backtracking won’t be beneficial to your current position.

Tiger—Don’t be afraid to embrace positive changes. It will keep the momentum going in a desired direction.

Rabbit —You have crossed a major milestone, one that will add to your confidence for what lies ahead.

Dragon—Having prepared for one scenario, it might come as a surprise when a slightly different one emerges.

Snake—Even though it isn’t always pretty, you manage to get things done. Your next challenge will be no different.

Horse—Sharing a strong bond should allow you to weather many storms. Luckily, the skies are clearing for you both.

Goat—Are you getting very wrapped up in a new project? Remember to come up for air once in a while.

Monkey—There is an optimal window of time to do certain things. Don’t wait too long before taking action.

Rooster—A gap in knowledge or information can be overcome with a little extra research on your part.

Dog—Your affable manner and continued willingness to listen should help you to win over the skeptics.

Pig—After what seems like a long road, you are finally hitting your stride. Opportunities abound at this juncture.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.