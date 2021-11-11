General election update (as of Nov. 9)

TOP RACES

City of Seattle, Mayor

✓ Bruce Harrell 59%

Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position No. 4

✓ Toshiko Hasegawa 54%

OTHER RACES

City of Bellevue, Council Position No. 2

✓ Conrad Lee 55%

Dexter Borbe 45%

East Bellevue Community Municipal Corporation, Council Position No. 5

✓ Chiho Lai 57%

City of Clyde Hill, Council Position No. 3

✓ Kim Muromoto 93%

City of Federal Way, Council Position No. 4

✓ Hoang Tran 50%

*ahead by 78 votes

City of Issaquah, Council Position No. 5

✓ Russell Joe 63%

City of Kent, Council Position No. 2

✓ Satwinder Kaur 97%

City of Lake Forest Park, Council Position No. 5

✓ Tracy Furutani 57%

City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 5

✓ Pratima Lakhotia 51%

City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 9

Frank Irigon 50%

* Challenger Paul Charbonneau is ahead by 10 points

City of Sammamish, Council Position No. 1

✓ Amy Lam 51%

SCHOOL

Bellevue School District No. 405, Director District No. 3

✓ Joyce Shui 68%

Faye Yang 32%

Bellevue School District No. 405, Director District No. 5

✓ Jane Aras 65%

Highline School District No. 401, Director District No. 3

✓ Joe Van 84%

Lake Washington School District No. 414, Director District No. 3

✓ Leah Choi 55%

Seattle School District No. 4, Director District No. 4

✓ Vivian Song Maritz 72%

The secretary of state will certify results by Dec. 2.

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.