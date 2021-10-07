Classifieds

To place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com. Deadline is every Tuesday.For pricing, $5/line and runs for a week. Minimum $30. 10% discount after the first week.
Employment
LOOKING FOR 2 WOK CHEF – – ok English – Great work ethic! -Team work. Good Pay. -Both jobs with good benefits. Call 206-227-8000
Full time Cook/Deep Fryer position. Chinese Restaurant in South Everett. If interested, Call 206-503-8232 Email chinn@chinniescatering.com.
Fabric Cutter Experienced fabric cutter for Seattle apparel manufacturer. Full time. Contact Lanny at (206) 299-2667
Sewing Machine Operator Entry level and/or experienced sewing machine operator for Seattle apparel manufacturer. Full time. Contact Lanny at (206) 299-2667
Misty Mountain Mfg looking for 2 people full-time sewing bags. Good benefits. Call Elaine (206) 763-6762
Misty Mountain Mfg looking for experienced Fabric Cutter. Both lightweight and heavy fabric. Able to lift 50/+ lbs. Speaks some English would be preferred. Good benefits. Call Peter (206) 763-6762
United Way of King County is Seeking a Food Security Impact Manager
Job Summary: The Impact Manager will lead our Community Food Fund, DoorDash Home Delivery, and Emergency Food and Shelter Programs. The successful candidate will be responsible for stewarding these programs and building new relationships to reduce hunger and racial disparities.
Annual salary range: $67,500 – $71,500 DOE. The position is open until filled. Application Procedure: Please apply online at the UWKC Career Center via the following link. https://phf.tbe.taleo.net/phf04/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=UWOKC&cws=37&rid=193
United Way of King County works to build a community where all people have homes, students graduate, and families are financially stable
Notice
The 4Culture Recovery Fund is now open to support cultural organizations in King County who have suffered losses due to the pandemic. Apply by November 5. Visit 4Culture.org for more information.
Comments
Robert Atherton says
We subscribed to the Seattle Chinese Post for many years. Is this publication still available for annual subscriptions in printed media, mailed weekly?
Thank you,
Robert and Yeh Chow Atherton
Northwest Asian Weekly says
Hi Robert. Yes, it is still available. Please contact our office at 206-223-5559. Thank you for reading!