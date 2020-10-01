Astrology: Predictions and advice for the week of October 3–9, 2020

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—As seasons change, remember that something that was appropriate in the past could now be considered outdated.

Ox—While clearing away clutter is generally a good idea, there are exceptions. Oft-used items should remain accessible.

Tiger—A little pressure could easily cross the line into too much. If so, think about pulling back a bit.

Rabbit—Given the chance, you enjoy immersing yourself in creative pursuits. During stressful times, it’s even more important to do so.

Dragon—Are you worried about your current position? Fear not, for your trajectory looks to be a promising one.

Snake—The same old gimmick won’t work in every instance. A new situation may require a different strategy.

Horse—Rather than believing the hype, see things for what they actually are and not what you want them to be.

Goat—Charting your own course isn’t easy, but that makes the successes all the more sweet.

Monkey—Turning a dream into reality requires the will to make it happen. Don’t be afraid to take that first step.

Rooster—Live your truth by putting aside what others expect of you in favor of what you expect of yourself.

Dog—Are you worried about what you have planned? With a little flexibility, you should be able to prevail.

Pig—Keep an open mind as you check out your options. You could eventually warm up to a design you initially rejected.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020 Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.