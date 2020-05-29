Gary Locke named Bellevue College’s interim president

Gary Locke (Photo by George Liu)

The Bellevue College Board of Trustees unanimously selected Gary Locke on May 28, as the college’s Interim President.

Rich Fukutaki, Chair of the Bellevue College Board of Trustees, said the board chose Locke “after a rigorous process, including many listening sessions and a full slate of campus interviews.”

You may recall that Bellevue College removed its president, Dr. Jerry Weber in March, along with VP of Advancement, Dr. Gayle Barge, following an outrage over an altered mural of the Japanese American incarceration.

Locke is the first Chinese American to be elected governor in United States history, and he served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Ambassador to China under the Obama administration.

Locke described himself as a nontraditional college president candidate and someone with a passion for education policy. He wants to encourage a cultural shift on campus, provide stability, and elevate the college’s stature as it searches for a permanent president.

Locke will assume his duties as Interim President on June 15.