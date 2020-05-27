Classifieds

Outdoor Research is hiring multiple positions with our new face mask production department, we are looking for Operators, Quality control Lead, and shipping and receiving. We offer great benefits. For a additional information, please contact our HR department 206-467-8197, or visit our company website www.outdoorresearch.com
Housekeeper/caregiver needed in Everett WA. Light housekeeping, fix lunch, walk dog. $15-20.00/hour 30-40 hours per week. Position to start after resume and references verified. Must speak and understand English and have reliable transportation. Call 206-799-4014.
Retired Prof. Gentleman in Downtown Seattle. Loves Asian food. Seeks PT. Cook. 2 nights a week for 2.5 hours. $20/hr. plus all expenses. Contact wlarson4949@outlook.com.
Looking for 2 cooks/prep person who has a wok experience. P/T. 30 hours a week. Must have experience working with a wok. Chinese Restaurant in South Everett. If interested. Email chinn@chinniescatering.com.
Comments
Robert Atherton saysMay 7, 2019 at 11:15 pm
We subscribed to the Seattle Chinese Post for many years. Is this publication still available for annual subscriptions in printed media, mailed weekly?
Thank you,
Robert and Yeh Chow Atherton
Northwest Asian Weekly saysMay 9, 2019 at 8:30 am
Hi Robert. Yes, it is still available. Please contact our office at 206-223-5559. Thank you for reading!