Predictions and advice for the week of February 8-14, 2020

By Sun Lee Chang

Northwest Asian Weekly

Rat — A bold look isn’t for everyone, but you have the confidence to carry it off with style and panache.

Ox — A moment of inspiration spurs you onward. Despite the obstacles, you will figure out a way to reach your goal.

Tiger — Be wary of accepting tips from an untrusted source. There could very well be a hidden agenda.

Rabbit — Don’t just treat the symptoms. Instead, get to the root of the issue for a more lasting solution.

Dragon — Are you the exception to the rule? When others give up, you push the limits to come out on top.

Snake — In the process of teaching someone else, you will learn something as well. Both sides will gain from the exercise.

Horse — For every point, you are ready with a counterpoint. However, it is not always appropriate to express it.

Goat — If you have the chance to deal with a potential flare up early, take the opportunity to do so.

Monkey — Going toe-to-toe with one of your fears can be daunting, but you become much stronger for doing so.

Rooster — Are you part of the problem right now? Pull back and try to add something constructive to the conversation.

Dog — Avoid taking on more than you can handle. Be realistic when accepting new assignments.

Pig — Though your peers are expecting a certain reaction, there is nothing barring you from surprising them all.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.