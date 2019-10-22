2019 general election: AAPI candidates in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties

Compiled by Staff from the King County elections website and votewa.gov.
KING COUNTY
PORT
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2
Sam Cho
CITY
City of Auburn Council, Position 3
James Jeyaraj
City of Bellevue Council, Position 1
Holly Zhang
City of Bellevue Council, Position 5
Janice Zahn
JD Yu
City of Burien Council, Position 6
Sofia Aragon
City of Clyde Hill Council, Position 3
Kim Muromoto
City of Kent Council, Position 3
Hira Singh Bhullar
City of Kent Council, Position 5
Mizan Rahman
City of Lake Forest Park Council, Position 6
Tracy Furutani
City of Medina Council, Position 2
Harini Gokul
City of Medina Council, Position 6
Sheree Wen
City of Redmond Council, Position 1
Varisha M. Khan
City of Renton Council, Position 7
Kim-Khanh Van
City of Sammamish Council, Position 6
Rituja Indapure
City of SeaTac Council, Position 3
Peter Kwon
City of Seattle Council, District 3
Kshama Sawant
City of Shoreline Council, Position 4
David Chen
Doris McConnell
City of Tukwila Council, Position 4
Cynthia Delostrinos-Johnson
SCHOOL
Bellevue School Board, District 5
Jane Aras
Francine Wiest
Bellevue School District 405, Director District 1
Sima Sarrafan
Federal Way School District 210, Director District 5
Hiroshi Eto
Issaquah School District 411, Director District 3
Minal Kode Ghassemieh
Mercer Island School Board, Position 5
Tam Dinh
Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 3
Maggie Tai Tucker
Snoqualmie Valley School District 410, Director District 5
Ram Dutt Vedullapalli
JUDICIAL
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1
Judge Position 1, John H. Chun
OTHER
Sammamish Plateau Water & Sewer, Commissioner Position 2
Ryika Hooshangi
PIERCE COUNTY
PORT
Port of Tacoma, Commissioner Position 5
Kristin Ang
CITY
City of Fife Council, Position 1
Bryan Yambe
SCHOOL
Peninsula School District 401, Director District 4
Leslie Harbaugh
SNOHOMISH COUNTY
CITY
City of Edmonds Council, Position 4
Jenna Nand
City of Mukilteo Council, Position 5
Riaz Khan
SCHOOL
Everett School District 2, Director-At-Large Position 2
Jamyang Dorjee Nhangkar
OTHER
Snohomish County South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue RFA, Commissioner District 4
David Chan
If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.
