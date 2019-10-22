2019 general election: AAPI candidates in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties

Compiled by Staff from the King County elections website and votewa.gov.

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

KING COUNTY

PORT

Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2

Sam Cho

CITY

City of Auburn Council, Position 3

James Jeyaraj

City of Bellevue Council, Position 1

Holly Zhang

City of Bellevue Council, Position 5

Janice Zahn

JD Yu

City of Burien Council, Position 6

Sofia Aragon

City of Clyde Hill Council, Position 3

Kim Muromoto

City of Kent Council, Position 3

Hira Singh Bhullar

City of Kent Council, Position 5

Mizan Rahman

City of Lake Forest Park Council, Position 6

Tracy Furutani

City of Medina Council, Position 2

Harini Gokul

City of Medina Council, Position 6

Sheree Wen

City of Redmond Council, Position 1

Varisha M. Khan

City of Renton Council, Position 7

Kim-Khanh Van

City of Sammamish Council, Position 6

Rituja Indapure

City of SeaTac Council, Position 3

Peter Kwon

City of Seattle Council, District 3

Kshama Sawant

City of Shoreline Council, Position 4

David Chen

Doris McConnell

City of Tukwila Council, Position 4

Cynthia Delostrinos-Johnson

SCHOOL

Bellevue School Board, District 5

Jane Aras

Francine Wiest

Bellevue School District 405, Director District 1

Sima Sarrafan

Federal Way School District 210, Director District 5

Hiroshi Eto

Issaquah School District 411, Director District 3

Minal Kode Ghassemieh

Mercer Island School Board, Position 5

Tam Dinh

Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 3

Maggie Tai Tucker

Snoqualmie Valley School District 410, Director District 5

Ram Dutt Vedullapalli

JUDICIAL

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1

Judge Position 1, John H. Chun

OTHER

Sammamish Plateau Water & Sewer, Commissioner Position 2

Ryika Hooshangi

PIERCE COUNTY

PORT

Port of Tacoma, Commissioner Position 5

Kristin Ang

CITY

City of Fife Council, Position 1

Bryan Yambe

SCHOOL

Peninsula School District 401, Director District 4

Leslie Harbaugh

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

CITY

City of Edmonds Council, Position 4

Jenna Nand

City of Mukilteo Council, Position 5

Riaz Khan

SCHOOL

Everett School District 2, Director-At-Large Position 2

Jamyang Dorjee Nhangkar

OTHER

Snohomish County South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue RFA, Commissioner District 4

David Chan

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.