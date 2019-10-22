Northwest Asian Weekly

2019 general election: AAPI candidates in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties

Compiled by Staff from the King County elections website and votewa.gov.
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

KING COUNTY

PORT
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2
Sam Cho

CITY
City of Auburn Council, Position 3
James Jeyaraj

City of Bellevue Council, Position 1
Holly Zhang

City of Bellevue Council, Position 5
Janice Zahn
JD Yu

City of Burien Council, Position 6
Sofia Aragon

City of Clyde Hill Council, Position 3
Kim Muromoto

City of Kent Council, Position 3
Hira Singh Bhullar

City of Kent Council, Position 5
Mizan Rahman

City of Lake Forest Park Council, Position 6
Tracy Furutani

City of Medina Council, Position 2
Harini Gokul

City of Medina Council, Position 6
Sheree Wen

City of Redmond Council, Position 1
Varisha M. Khan

City of Renton Council, Position 7
Kim-Khanh Van

City of Sammamish Council, Position 6
Rituja Indapure

City of SeaTac Council, Position 3
Peter Kwon

City of Seattle Council, District 3
Kshama Sawant

City of Shoreline Council, Position 4
David Chen
Doris McConnell

City of Tukwila Council, Position 4
Cynthia Delostrinos-Johnson

SCHOOL

Bellevue School Board, District 5
Jane Aras
Francine Wiest

Bellevue School District 405, Director District 1
Sima Sarrafan

Federal Way School District 210, Director District 5
Hiroshi Eto

Issaquah School District 411, Director District 3
Minal Kode Ghassemieh

Mercer Island School Board, Position 5
Tam Dinh

Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 3
Maggie Tai Tucker

Snoqualmie Valley School District 410, Director District 5
Ram Dutt Vedullapalli

JUDICIAL

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1
Judge Position 1, John H. Chun

OTHER

Sammamish Plateau Water & Sewer, Commissioner Position 2
Ryika Hooshangi

PIERCE COUNTY

PORT

Port of Tacoma, Commissioner Position 5
Kristin Ang

CITY

City of Fife Council, Position 1
Bryan Yambe

SCHOOL

Peninsula School District 401, Director District 4
Leslie Harbaugh

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

CITY

City of Edmonds Council, Position 4
Jenna Nand

City of Mukilteo Council, Position 5
Riaz Khan

SCHOOL

Everett School District 2, Director-At-Large Position 2
Jamyang Dorjee Nhangkar

OTHER
Snohomish County South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue RFA, Commissioner District 4
David Chan

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.

