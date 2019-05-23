AAPI candidates file for dozens of races

By Ruth Bayang
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY
A total of 627 people filed to run for office this year, marking the second highest number of candidate filings in King County’s history.
A primary will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, to whittle down races of three or more candidates to just two. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Here’s a look at all the AAPI candidates who filed for races.
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1
- Judge Position 1
- John H. Chun
Superior Court, Judge Position 50
- Ketu Shah
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2
- Preeti Shridhar
- Sam Cho
City of Bellevue, Council Position 1
- Holly Zhang
City of Bellevue, Council Position 5
- Janice Zahn
- JD Yu
City of Bellevue Council, Position 7
- Marguerite Ye
City of Burien Council, Position 6
- Sofia Aragon
City of Clyde Hill Council, Position 3
- Kim Muromoto
City of Kent Council, Position 3
- Hira Singh Bhullar
City of Lake Forest Park Council, Position 6
- Tracy Furutani
City of Medina Council, Position 6
- Sheree Wen
City of Renton Council, Position 7
- Kim-Khanh Van
City of Sammamish Council, Position 6
- Rituja Indapure
City of SeaTac Council, Position 3
- Peter Kwon
City of Seattle Council, District 3
- Kshama Sawant
- Ami Nguyen
City of Seattle Council, District 7
- Naveed Jamali
City of Shoreline Council, Position 4
- David Chen
- Doris McConnell
Federal Way School District 210, Director District 5
- Hiroshi Eto
Issaquah School District 411, Director District 3
- Minal Kode Ghassemieh
Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 5
- Linhui Hao
- Bin Lang
- Tam Dinh
Bellevue School District 405, Director District 1
- Sima Sarrafan
*Names compiled from the King County elections website. If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.
Leave a Reply