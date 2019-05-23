AAPI candidates file for dozens of races

By Ruth Bayang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A total of 627 people filed to run for office this year, marking the second highest number of candidate filings in King County’s history.

A primary will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, to whittle down races of three or more candidates to just two. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Here’s a look at all the AAPI candidates who filed for races.

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1

Judge Position 1

John H. Chun

Superior Court, Judge Position 50

Ketu Shah

Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2

Preeti Shridhar

Sam Cho

City of Bellevue, Council Position 1

Holly Zhang

City of Bellevue, Council Position 5

Janice Zahn

JD Yu

City of Bellevue Council, Position 7

Marguerite Ye

City of Burien Council, Position 6

Sofia Aragon

City of Clyde Hill Council, Position 3

Kim Muromoto

City of Kent Council, Position 3

Hira Singh Bhullar

City of Lake Forest Park Council, Position 6

Tracy Furutani

City of Medina Council, Position 6

Sheree Wen

City of Renton Council, Position 7

Kim-Khanh Van

City of Sammamish Council, Position 6

Rituja Indapure

City of SeaTac Council, Position 3

Peter Kwon

City of Seattle Council, District 3

Kshama Sawant

Ami Nguyen

City of Seattle Council, District 7

Naveed Jamali

City of Shoreline Council, Position 4

David Chen

Doris McConnell

Federal Way School District 210, Director District 5

Hiroshi Eto

Issaquah School District 411, Director District 3

Minal Kode Ghassemieh

Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 5

Linhui Hao

Bin Lang

Tam Dinh

Bellevue School District 405, Director District 1

Sima Sarrafan

*Names compiled from the King County elections website. If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.