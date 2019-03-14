Predictions and advice for the week of March 16-22, 2019

Rat — When considering a do-it-yourself project, take into account your level of expertise. If it becomes too difficult, the cost savings may not materialize.

Ox — By revealing too much, you could be giving someone else the upper hand. It is in your interest to err on the side of discretion.

Tiger — What once seemed cut and dry is now more complicated. Take your time as you sort through the issues before you.

Rabbit — Whether you choose to see it or not, something has definitely changed. The sooner you acknowledge it, the faster adjustments can be made.

Dragon — Is there an underlying tension that has been distracting you this week? Until it is resolved, avoid piling on anything too substantial to your plate.

Snake — Anticipation is half the fun with respect to an upcoming event. As it approaches, you may find yourself getting caught up in the excitement.

Horse — Are you trying to reconcile two things that just don’t quite fit with each other? At the end of the day, you might have to keep them separate.

Goat — A simple change of your mind could be all it takes to turn the wheels in another direction. However, there will be some lost ground to make up.

Monkey — You have been sitting still for a while, trying not to rock the boat, but that may be unavoidable if you are trying to get off.

Rooster — Resist the urge to fill the silence with unnecessary chatter. There is value in the calm and stillness.

Dog — Even without intending to convey a message, your example speaks volumes in ways words simply could not.

Pig — A pressing deadline could cause you to make a hasty decision. If it is of minor consequence, then try not to dwell on it too much.