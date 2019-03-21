No kidding, they’re coding

By Janice Nesamani

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

It’s a Saturday morning and fifth-grader Aashna Sikka is sitting at a computer. It looks like she’s playing a game, a color-changing monster looking for someone to scare leaves home and camouflages itself. When a girl and her friend enter the scene, the monster appears and scares them, and they run away. However, Aashna is at a Code Ninjas classroom in Newcastle and is trying to fix a bug that’s affecting the timing of her story.

Code Ninjas is a center that helps children learn how to code in a fun way at an early age.

“I’ve really enjoyed Code Ninjas. I like the idea of coding at a young age and they taught us how to do some of these things. We start at a very easy level and it gets harder as we go,” Aashna said.

It was this idea of introducing children to coding that got Clara Ling and her husband interested in bringing the Code Ninjas franchise to Newcastle. It is one of 100 operational centers in the United States, and the first in Washington. Ling is a Hong Kong native, who moved to the United States when she was 13 years old. She went to college in California, where she was introduced to coding.

“I didn’t have prior exposure to coding, so it was a little intimidating. That put me back a little and I didn’t like it. I got intimidated and went down the hardware path instead,” she said.

Ling went on to work at Boeing as an electrical engineer. “Boeing is very diverse, with a good mix of men and women. Women had the same opportunities at Boeing. With kids, it was hard for me to balance my life and work for Boeing full-time. So, I quit when my two sons, who were growing older, began to need more time,” Ling said. Her 6- and 8-year-old sons are also a reason behind Ling opening the center.

“I liked the idea of running a center where my kids can learn, participate, and eventually help out and learn responsibility,” Ling said. She and her husband looked around the area and didn’t find a program that builds in-depth computer coding skills. “Most programs just introduce kids to different languages. Code Ninjas focuses on building a child’s coding skills,” she said. “Once children have a good coding foundation, they can adapt to any language in a matter of months,” she added. Ling thinks Code Ninjas provides a good, structured way of learning compared to after-school activities that rely on the child independently learning code.

Code Ninjas sticks to a few languages that are important, but focuses on building children’s computer skills and makes sure they have fun. “We teach kids how to code by having them build a game they already love. We have a karate belt system — from white to black belt,” Ling said.

Code Ninjas’ primary focus is languages such as JavaScript, C#, Unity 3D, and some roadblocks.

“We have kids build simple 3D games, then more complex ones and then release them in the App Store. We find kids are very receptive to these languages,” Ling said. Code Ninjas has pictorial instructions that kids can follow, “We do encourage independent thinking before children ask for help, but have a Sensei to help them along the curriculum,” she said.

The goal is for kids to build a game app from scratch to finish and release it on the App Store.

“It’s a way for them to own it and say, ‘We built this,’” Ling said. “When they are ready to release their game, we talk to them about marketing and business-related topics, like how they should price the game,” she said. Code Ninjas offers Summer Camp programs, and birthday parties, during which kids learn how to build their favourite games, and Parent’s Night Out, where parents can drop their kids off at the center to play games, code, or play with robotics while they enjoy an evening out.

While not all the kids may be interested in a software engineering career, Ling feels it helps develop leadership skills. “As an electrical engineer at Boeing, coding did come into play. If I could build a program to better manage a project, I did that,” she said. “It gives an edge to kids in a leadership role in the future. Most parents here recognize that coding is the future language and want their kids to be familiar with it,” she added.

Surprisingly, Sikka, who is excited about completing the black belt level and putting her game on the App Store, doesn’t want to be a software engineer when she grows up. “I either want to be an author or a teacher. I feel when I grow older, both these professions will require a lot of coding,” Sikka said. “Teachers have to teach students how to code, they already do that now.

To be an author, you have to type out your story on a computer, and I feel this might get a little bigger and then books might not just be something on paper. They can literally be a story on the computer,” she says, giving us a look at what the future might hold.

