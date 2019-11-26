Lunar New Year 2020

Lunar New Year Costume Contest

Saturday, February 8, 2020

Contestants’ attire should be culturally relevant to the Lunar New Year Celebration

Prizes

First ($75), Second ($50), Third ($25)

10 honorable mentions, each winner get a stuffed mouse (below)

Costume Parade Schedule

11 AM — Registration

12:30 PM — Line up

1 PM — Parade begins

1:30 PM — Parade winners announced

• Start from Northwest Asian Weekly’s front door, march to main stage

• Contestants must be present at the announcement of finalists (1:30 PM).

• Finalists will be lined up in numerical order.

• The first 20 registered will get a gift.

Registration/Sign-Up

• You may pre-register for the contest by filling out this application and sending it in or sign-up on the day of the contest (Saturday, February 8) beginning at 11 a.m. at the registration table. Registration table will be located in front of Seattle Chinese Post/Northwest Asian Weekly – 412 Maynard Ave S.

• Contestants must sign-in at the registration table 30 minutes prior to parade.

Rules/Guidelines

• The costume contest will begin first, followed by the pig mask contest.

• Adults & children are welcome to participate

• Parents are welcome to accompany their children during the Parade

• All contestants will be given a contestant number for order of Parade lineup

• Contestants must be present to win

Please submit completed application through mail or email to us:

Mail to:

Northwest Asian Weekly

Attn: Lunar New Year Costume Contest

412 Maynard Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98104

Email to rsvp@nwasianweekly.com

All fields below must be filled to be considered, plus your photo of entry. Deadline is February 1, 2020.

Name: ____________________________________________________

School Name: _________________________________Age: ______

Profession: ________________________________________________

Phone: ____________________________________________________

E-mail: ____________________________________________________

Contestants must adhere to all rules and regulations. Contest officials will remove any contestant failing to cooperate with officials or failing to comply with the rules and regulations. If you have any questions, please contact Northwest Asian Weekly at 206.223.5559 or via email at rsvp@nwasianweekly.com.

FOR MORE INFO, GO TO CIDBIA.ORG