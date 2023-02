A fire broke out at 11:07 a.m. this morning at 10th Avenue South and South King Street at an encampment.

Susan Lee Woo, who is with Chinatown Block Watch, witnessed the fire and sent us a photo.

She suspects the fire was started by someone in the encampment trying to cook or stay warm.

“These fires are easy to start but get out of control,” Woo said. “These encampments need to be removed.”

There are no further details.