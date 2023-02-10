CID encampment fire possibly caused by meth lab elements

A preliminary investigation of a fire in the Chinatown-International District (CID) reveals that it may have been caused by elements of a methamphetamine lab.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) extinguished the fire just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 9, near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street.

Once the fire was controlled, police searched the area for injured people but located no one. Officers were contacted by SFD personnel on scene who located burnt cash and two safes found around where the fire occurred.

During the search for injured people, police came across multiple guns, narcotics, cash and other evidence of criminal activity.

Officers obtained a search warrant to recover the following items from tents and the surrounding area:

Four realistic looking BB guns

Two revolvers

164.7 grams of fentanyl

59.8 grams of fentanyl powder

21.6 grams of crack cocaine

42.8 grams of methamphetamine

Surveillance equipment

EBT cards and other documents

Approximately $7,000.00 in cash

Police discovered information of potential suspects connected to the criminal evidence but did not locate any suspects at this time. If you have any information about this incident, please contact SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.