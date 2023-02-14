A night to remember — Celebrating 41 years of Assunta Ng and George Liu’s community service

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Through the panoramic windows at China Harbor Restaurant, lights twinkled from homes across Lake Union. Inside, tables were laden with Chinese red flowering kalanchoe to represent love, persistence, and prosperity, and candles glittered inside golden candleholders. Overhead, celebratory red lanterns hung, as on Feb. 11, a crowd of at least 3,000 gathered to honor and thank Assunta Ng, publisher, and George Liu, manager, of the Seattle Chinese Post (SCP) and Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW), who have closed print operations after 41 incredible years.

The room was packed tight with colleagues, business partners, and friends, all wishing to give their respects to Ng and Liu, and for their impact through SCP and NWAW, but also as themselves. “I say this with a spirit of humility, that the city of Seattle deeply appreciates your contributions,” led off Mayor Bruce Harrell, who read a proclamation establishing Feb. 11, 2023 as Assunta Ng and George Liu Day. “Your leadership and dedication to informing and educating our community over the last four decades embodies the values of our One Seattle Vision.”

Ng moved to Seattle from Hong Kong at the age of 19. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington in International Studies and Education in 1974, and a master’s in Communication in 1979. In 1982, Ng had the idea of starting not just one publication, but two. Liu left his career in computer engineering to follow and support her dream.

“When I told people I was planning to start a Chinese language newspaper,” Ng, dazzling in carnation pink and sequins, remembered, some people said, “Are you nuts?” But her determination and passion for representing the Asian and Pacific Islander population was strong. “Others have said worse things. But it has never affected me.”

The most common words heard this evening were “thank you.” “Thank you,” said Nate Miles, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Eli Lilly and Company. “Thank you for speaking truth to power. You never back down…Thank you for bringing a voice to the voiceless…for bringing power to the powerless…for leaving our community a better place than where you found it!” Listeners shouted, “Preach it, brother!” stirred by the strident timber of Nate’s voice.

“Thank you,” Lori Matsukawa, former KING 5 anchor, said to Ng for 20 years of holding the Women of Color Empowered Luncheon, for supporting Matsukawa’s career, and making sure that AAPI press “was included along with the mainstream media in everything…I admire Assunta because she is fearless. She will speak the truth with no apologies.” Matsukawa told of a time she asked Ng “what drove” her and Liu. Ng answered, “If we don’t make a big deal about what we do, nobody else will.” The round of applause was almost deafening.

More than one speaker could not resist commenting on the powerful force that is Ng when she asks for help from community leaders. “There’s one major rule in Seattle: You can’t say no to Assunta,” Matsukawa explained. “The reason you cannot refuse Assunta is she is the Asian American community. If you say no, you say no to the community, and in her mind…there’s nothing worse than saying no to the community. She always reminded community members, particularly politicians…that is your job to be with the people. You work for them.”

This was common knowledge to those in their seats, eagerly awaiting a multi-course dinner that included mouth-watering ginger scallion lobster and savory roast duck.

“I know why I and Pearl are here,” chimed in emcee James Wong, CEO of Vibrant Cities, referring to himself and fellow emcee, Pearl Leung. “Because when [Ng] asks you to do something, you don’t ask why. What do you do?” he asked, and someone in the room instantly responded, “Do it!”

Ng always made sure elected officials were held accountable, as they unanimously acknowledged.

“I was on the receiving end,” said former Gov. Christine Gregoire, who reminded Ng that, “shortly after I got elected…you said something in your very unique, straightforward way…‘Governor, now that you’re a bigshot, what are you going to do for the Chinatown-International District?’ All agreed that Ng used her persuasiveness for good, for the benefit of her community, of the International District, and at large.

“We’re immensely appreciative of 40 years and the vision that you had and the tenacity that you had that made it all possible,” Gregoire added.

“She’s going to take it out on you one way or another because she always has the last word with her pen,” former Gov. Gary Locke joked, in a spirit of teasing that happens when people know each other well. Locke ran for governor the same year that SCP was founded.

“I don’t know if they were in cahoots,” wisecracked emcee Wong. Taking the stage, Locke quipped that he was wearing a tie just for Ng, but went on more seriously.

“Whether covering headline-grabbing events like Tiananmen Square demonstrations, or shining a light on the everyday lives of Washington’s Asian communities, Assunta and George’s dedication to public service is profound.” Locke also drew a strong personal connection to Ng and Liu, thanking them for their friendship. He named Ng the “de facto mayor of the Asian American community.”

“Assunta and George, through the Northwest Asian Weekly and the Seattle Chinese Post, you have informed, entertained, challenged, and led the Asian American community,” said Locke. “You have, in essence, become the conscience of our community. You have called out things that are right or wrong. You have publicized the accomplishments of Asian Americans…[and] encouraged and mentored a new generation of young people…ready to step forward and to take our place…You’ve been our leader, you’ve been our conscience, you’ve been our cheerleaders.”

It was clear that Ng and Liu, and the representation offered through SCP and NWAW (the latter will continue online), have done so much for the local and even national AAPI population. Small Business Association Regional Director Mike Fong presented a letter from the White House Initiative for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, in recognition of their contributions to the community.

“What this really emphasizes and symbolizes and signals for all of us,” Fong emphasized, “is that there were reverberations not just through our neighborhoods and communities in the Northwest, but from coast to coast, to the other Washington.”

In addition to funds raised through event tickets, an auction was held for an original artwork by Dozfy (Patrick Nguyen)—created during dinner—including signatures of past and present elected officials, and copies of the last print edition of SCP and NWAW, signed by staff. Donations were requested for a new endowment created by Ng and Liu—the University of Washington Seattle Chinese Post Innovation Fund for Asian Languages, Literature, and Culture. Ng explained her choice of beneficiary came from a desire to see more Asian students learn their native languages.

“Years ago, someone in this room said, ‘I didn’t learn my native language because my parents deliberately didn’t teach their kids for fear that they wouldn’t be accepted as Americans’…Why does it have to be that way?” Ng asked, displaying the questioning of the status quo that fuels her fighting spirit. “Education is the greatest tool for fighting racism.”

Even with as much as Ng and Liu have done, simultaneously with best wishes for their retirement, many hope they will do more. Fong had everyone going when he claimed Ng would—finally—run for Seattle City Council.

“No way,” Ng answered, to much laughter.

