SPD officers hand out red envelopes

On Jan. 24, officers from the Seattle Police Department (SPD)’s West Precinct delivered red envelopes to more than 70 businesses in Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Saigon to celebrate Lunar New Year. The purpose of the visit was to nurture relationships with small businesses, the community and Chinatown-International District, and to thank the community for their support of SPD. This event was sponsored by Cathay Post 186, Chinese American Citizens Alliance, Cathay Bank, and Seattle Police Foundation.

Related