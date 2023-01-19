Singh publishes novel research paper

15-year-old Parnika Singh’s research paper on interstellar propulsion was recently accepted by the Journal of High School Science—a highly prestigious academic publication. The Interlake High School student is one of the youngest authors to be published by the journal.

Her paper discusses the various aerospace technologies that may be applied to create a 50-year mission to our nearest solar system. Its comprehensive calculations and risk analysis impressed publishers. She worked with a Ph.D. student from the University of Michigan to formulate the research.

Singh wants to pursue deep space research in the future, and publishing this paper is only the first step of her academic journey.