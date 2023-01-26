Renton celebrates Lunar New Year with reception and proclamation

Duc Tran, the CEO of Viet Wah Market, and Tony Au, of the International Lion Dance Martial Arts Team, accepted the City of Renton’s Lunar New Year Proclamation on Jan. 2, on behalf of Renton’s Asian community.

Tran told the mayor, city council, and packed council chamber audience, “This city always helps the minorities who live in and work here. Everybody is one family. I hope that by working together, all ethnic groups will contribute to the city’s strong economy. Thank you for including all of us as one family.”

Asian community leaders, city councilmembers, and city staff attended a reception coordinated by the city’s Equity, Housing, and Human Services Department before the regularly scheduled council meeting. The reception included festive decorations, traditional Lunar New Year Asian foods, red envelope giving with quotes wishing good fortune and health, and a Lion Dance.