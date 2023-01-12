New member sought for ISRD board

SEATTLE — Community members are invited to apply for an open position on the International Special Review District (ISRD) board.

The open position is one of two seats on the board that are filled by mayoral appointment. Individuals who have an architectural background and an interest in historic preservation and/or familiarity with the Chinatown-International District are encouraged to apply.

The seven-member board reviews façade alterations, signs, new construction, changes of use, and street improvements, and makes recommendations to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods director for all properties within the ISRD. The goals of the board are to maintain architectural character, cultural heritage, social diversity, and, through the use of historic preservation, enhance the economic climate in the ISRD.

Board meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 4:30 p.m. for approximately one to three hours. In addition, board members may be asked to serve on an additional committee as the board deems appropriate. In general, board members must commit approximately five to six hours per month to board business. All board and committee meetings are done both virtually and in-person.

Interested applicants must be Seattle residents. Board members serve without compensation. Those interested in being considered should send a letter of interest and resume by Jan. 27, 2023 to: rebecca.frestedt@seattle.gov and reference the International Special Review District in the subject line.

Electronic submissions are preferred, if possible.

To submit a paper copy, please address:

Rebecca Frestedt

International Special Review District

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

P.O. Box 94649

Seattle, WA 98124-4649

For more information, contact Rebecca Frestedt at (206) 684-0226.