Lunar New Year events

► Jan. 28, 2023
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Lunar New Year Fair
Wing Luke Museum
719 S King St, Seattle
► Jan. 28, 2023
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Lincoln District Lunar New Year celebration
3801 S Yakima Ave, Tacoma
► Jan. 28, 2023
2 – 4 p.m.
Lunar New Year
Peter Kirk Community Center
352 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland
► Jan. 29, 2023
4 p.m.
15th annual Celebrate Asia
Seattle Symphony, Benaroya Hall
200 University St, Seattle
Tickets: https://cart.seattlesymphony.org/24361/24362
► Feb. 4, 2023
4 – 11 p.m.
Lunar New Year Celebration in the Chinatown-International District
Hing Hay Park
423 Maynard Ave S, Seattle
► Feb. 5, 2023
2 – 5 p.m.
PhinneyWood Lunar New Year Celebration
Phinney Center
6532 Phinney Ave N, Seattle
► Feb. 11, 2023
5 – 11 p.m.
Lunar New Year Night Market, 21+ Only
Magnuson Park Hangar 30
6310 NE 74th St, Seattle
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunar-new-year-night-market-21-only-tickets-507038444637
► Feb. 26, 2023
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
ICHS Lunar New Year 5K
Shoreline Interurban Trail
