Family, fans mourn Victoria Lee

HONOLULU — MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died, her sister announced on Jan. 8 on Instagram.

Lee’s sister, Angela Lee, who is also an MMA fighter, said Victoria passed away on Dec. 26 but didn’t share any other details. Lee was 18 years old.

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” Angela wrote on Instagram. “We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.”

Angela called Victoria “the most beautiful soul who ever lived.”

“She was the best little sister in the world,” she added. “The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma/aunty to Ava and Alia. We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.”

Angela asked that their family be given “grace and respect during this most difficult time.”

At her young age, Victoria Lee was considered to be an MMA phenom. She finished her career undefeated, though it ended far sooner than fans of the sport thought it would.