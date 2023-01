Seattle Port Commissioners Sam Cho and Toshiko Hasegawa will be honored on Jan. 10 as they are both sworn-in as Commission president and Commission vice president respectively.

Hasegawa will be the first Asian American woman in that role, and Cho will be the first person of color and first Asian American to hold that post in the Port’s 111-year history.

In 2022, Cho served as vice president and Hasegawa served as secretary.