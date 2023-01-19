APAMO Wong is Bothell’s new Finance Director

The City of Bothell welcomed Kwan Wong recently as its new Finance Director.

Kwan’s role is to provide strategic and visionary leadership to the City and serve as the Chief Financial Officer.

Kwan has over 20 years of experience in delivering scalable financial solutions through performance tracking, forecasting, reporting, technical integration, and business case development.

He most recently served as the Director of Finance and Administrative Services for Seattle Municipal Court, where he oversaw a team of 220 employees and managed a $43 million budget. Before that, Kwan was the Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Operating Officer for the Workforce Development Council based out of Seattle.