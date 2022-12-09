Tow-Yick is superintendent of Issaquah schools

Heather Tow-Yick completed her first 100 days as superintendent of Issaquah School District on Dec. 1.

During that time, she met with 125 students, over 100 family and community members, every operational school and program site, met staff and over 50 administrators,

Her goals moving forward are to increase and foster equity, inclusion, and access; continued community engagement with more diverse and representative voices; continuing to hire great teachers and a diverse staff; and a commitment to student safety and wellbeing.

Tow-Yick previously served as deputy superintendent of the Mukilteo School District and as chief of staff to the CEO at Teach For America. She began her career as a middle school English teacher in the Bronx and was drawn to education based on her experiences growing up and the support of her extended Chinese family.

Tow-Yick has a master’s in secondary English education from Columbia University Teachers College and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Brown University.