Tom Giratikanon is returning to The New York Times after almost three years at Vox Media, where he served as deputy publisher.

The former Northwest Asian Weekly intern will return as a senior editor for The Upshot—which is a New York Times website with analysis and data visualizations about politics, policy, and everyday life.

Previously, Giratikanon was a graphics editor at The New York Times, where he led and edited live election results, investigations, and breaking news.