Staf f picks

“Every year, we are sure to receive a holiday gift basket from family with wine, candies, or fruits. I also have a yearly Christmas tradition of ordering shortbread cookies and Kona coffee from a company on the Big Island in Hawai’i. I first became familiar with these treats when I lived in Hawai’i, and then for several years, my godparents from Oahu sent me the cookies every holiday season. Now, I rely upon myself to make sure I get a taste of that goodness every December.”

— Kai Curry

“Honoring the past in a gift. If you remember Polaroid instant cameras, you might get a kick out of this. This is a digital printer that connects to a cell phone to print out photos. My wife used to love taking Polaroid photos with her father, who passed away last year. This is an attempt to honor his memory and that happy memory from childhood.”

— Mahlon Meyer

“Here’s my family thing on gifts. For a few years, my generation in my family (my sister, my cousins, and I) have been doing a White Elephant gift exchange. We don’t do joke gifts, but nice gifts, with a dollar amount limit. It’s a challenge every year to try and find something that most people will like, but it’s also fun to see what people come up with—and it beats just exchanging gift cards!”

— Samantha Pak

“My favorite holiday gift over the last few years has been matching shirts or sweatshirts for my family that gather at my parents’ house. Last year, it was matching Gudetama shirts for my husband and kids, as well as for my adult siblings and their spouses and children. I love this tradition because it helps us feel more connected in a “team family” sort of way, wearing them at events throughout the year.

— Sun Lee Chang